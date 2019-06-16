Weekly Trading Forecast: Dow and EURUSD Reverse, Gold and Oil Extend Runs

US Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast Ahead of FOMC

The Dollar rallied off support last week, but it is still questionable as to whether it can pick up more momentum from here or not; Fed meeting this week.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 may experience considerable volatility in the week ahead, here are the technical levels to watch.

Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Breakout Stalls at Multi-year Resistance

Gold prices rallied for a fourth-consecutive week with the advance now testing the 2016 resistance slope. These are the levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart.

Crude Oil Price Trading Bias Bearish as Chart Resistance Pressured

Crude oil prices may be due for a near-term correction on reversal technical signals, but oil net-long positioning offers a bearish-contrarian bias, opening the door to testing 2018 lows.

Pound Weekly Technical Outlook in GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

GBPUSD pushed back down towards May lows as GBPJPY built-in a bearish engulfing pattern. But brighter days may be ahead in GBPAUD after a morning star formation.

Dollar Approaches Two-Year High as Major Crosses Grope for Traction

The Euro put in for a notable retreat through the second half of last week, but its reversal is not as intense as EURUSD may insinuate. Will momentum spread in the week ahead?