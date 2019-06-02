Weekly Technical Forecast: Dow, Dollar and Oil Suffer Varying Degrees of Reversal

A slow turn in a host of benchmark assets this past week hit a flash point Friday with dramatic consequences. The US indices have triggered head-and-shoulders reversal patterns, oil dove beyond midpoint of its December to April rally and the usual safe haven Dollar checked lower. What do the charts say are in store next week?

Pound Weekly Technical Outlook: GBPUSD Tags Major Trend Support

GBPUSD continued to trade off last week but hit an important trend-line with several key inflection points dating back to its origination at the October 2016 flash-crash low.

Gold Price Weekly Outlook: XAU Breakout Trade Faces First Test

Gold has surged more than 2.8% off the yearly lows with price now testing initial resistance targets. These are the levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart.

EUR/USD Outlook Biased Lower With EUR/JPY Facing Flash Crash Lows

EUR/USD near-term bullish technical signals may be overshadowed by bearish medium-term ones as EUR/JPY aims for January “flash crash” lows on downside-contrarian price signals.

Crude Oil Price Collapses Through Key Supports: More to Go?

Crude Oil Prices plunged through a number of supports this week, capped by a loss of 6% on the final day of May. Can bears continue to push prices lower?

Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 dipped beneath critical support levels as selling pressure continues. Here are the key levels to watch in the week ahead.

Dollar Weighs Triple Top Reversal or Overdue Breakout to Multi-Year Highs

The Dollar is flirting with both volatility and the extension of a choppy trend to fresh multi-year highs. Is that activity level and speculative bias mutually exclusive? If so, we face a slow climb or amplified tumble.