GBPUSD Technical Outlook:

Cable could bounce off 2016-present trend-line

At the very least increased volatility looks to be in store

Last week brought with it more GBPUSD selling, taking Cable down to an important long-term trend-line. The trend-line began with a bang as it dates back to the October 2016 Sterling flash-crash. This line has another pair of big inflection points with the Jan ’17 and Dec ’18 lows connecting as well.

What makes the line even more solid is that despite it being 2.5 years old, you can connect the lows down to the daily time-frame. There was a brief breach of the line in January when we had another flash-crash situation (YEN, GBP, AUD) but the other lows connect nicely to forge out a strong line of support. It doesn’t mean GBPUSD will bottom, but it does mean traders should be on extra high alert for at the very least increased volatility, if not a big bounce.

If we don’t see a strong turnabout (we got some volatility on Friday) at the trend-line, more probing and a potential break could be in store that leads to the Jan 23 low at 12373. With the right price action, though, a lift off support could quickly see the first swing-level at last week’s high of 12748 hit, followed by the May 21 spike-day high at 12813.

GBPUSD Daily Chart (Watch price action at major t-line)

GBPUSD Weekly Chart (2016-Present trend-line)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX