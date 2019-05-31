Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold Price Weekly Outlook: XAU Breakout Trade Faces First Test

Gold has surged more than 2.8% off the yearly lows with price now testing initial resistance targets. These are the levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart.

In this series we scale-back and look at the broader technical picture to gain a bit more perspective on where we are in trend. Gold prices surged more than 1.1% this week after a strong reversal off confluence support. The advance is now testing initial resistance objectives with our focus on the weekly close. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly price chart heading into June trade. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Weekly Price Chart (XAU/USD)

GLD

Notes:In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that the, “immediate focus is on the weekly close in relation to the 1275/76 zone. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops.” Price continued to respect this support threshold on a close basis for the past seven-weeks with XAU/USD briefly registering a low at 1275 on Thursday before reversing sharply higher.

The advance is now testing resistance at the 2018 open at 1302and a weekly close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant reversal is underway targeting the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 1316 and the yearly high-week close at 1327. Key confluence support remains at the 1275/76- a weekly close below is still needed to fuel another leg lower with such a scenario targeting more significant support / broader bullish invalidation at 1253/58.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:Gold prices remain constructive while above 1275/76 heading into the open of June trade with a weekly close above 1302 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Be on the lookout for weakness early in the month to offer more favorable long-entries targeting a breach of the May range. I’ll publish an updated Gold Price Outlook once we get further clarity in near-term price action. Review our latest Gold 2Q forecasts for a longer-term look at the technical picture for XAU/USD prices.

Even the most seasoned traders need a reminder every now and then-Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Gold Trader Sentiment

Gold
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold - the ratio stands at +2.76 (81.2% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • The percentage of traders net-long is now its lowest since May 15th
  • Long positions are 12.5% lower than yesterday and 10.7% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 15.7% higher than yesterday and 14.6% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday & compared with last week and therecent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex