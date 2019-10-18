We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces Its Own Trade War, Mind Your Brexit Risk and China 3Q GDP
2019-10-18 03:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote
2019-10-18 08:15:00
GBP/USD Testing Five-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
2019-10-18 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Nears Breakout as Trendlines Continue to Merge
2019-10-18 09:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow a shooting star formation is a bearish reversal pattern that consists of just one candle. How to trade shooting star candle stick? Find out: https://t.co/lY2wsk0ROg https://t.co/FA8tfBPnH3
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.78% Gold: -0.23% Silver: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1eWrlHqbBH
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fQkH7L1Ft7
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.14% France 40: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3thegqARME
  • USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Eyes More Losses – Levels and Signals More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/10/18/USD-to-Canadian-Dollar-Price-USDCAD-Eyes-More-Losses-Levels-and-Signals-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/hjtIjfvocg
  • Labour Lawmaker John Mann says will vote for PM Johnson's deal, says expects more than 9 Labour MPs to support the deal $GBP
  • The $NZD may be carving out a near-term bottom against its US counterpart but scope for gains seems limited within a broader downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/7bsVuSyWMn https://t.co/CAEfBgVHUc
  • "Ayes to the right, noes to the left" Will Boris Johnson manage to get his deal through parliament? https://t.co/CIHCM7VAEw
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/zhJm00tELE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WRvoC9eQeA
GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote

GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote

2019-10-18 08:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Currency Volatility GBP/USD Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Volatility Highest Since EU Referendum
  • Historic Vote will Dictate GBP/USD Price Action

Top 10 most volatile currency pairs and how to trade them

GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote

GBP/USD | Weekly Range 1.2520-1.3220

GBP/USD Overnight ATM break-even straddles = 218pips/23.374vols(meaning that for option traders to realise gains, the spot price must see a move greater than 218pips).

Politics continues to dictate volatility in the Pound with option premiums at the highest since the 2016 EU referendum. Over the weekend, the key focus will be on the historic vote on UK PM Johnson’s Brexit deal, which will see MPs sit in parliament on Saturday for the first time in 37 years. The question market participants are asking themselves is whether Boris Johnson has enough support to seal a majority and ratify the deal, which looks to be somewhat neck and neck with Sky News projecting that Boris Johnson will fall short by 4-votes (320 needed for majority). Expectations that Boris Johnson can get a deal passed has been slightly tempered by the DUP’s rhetoric, in which they stated that as it stands, they will vote against the deal. That said, there is still another time over the next 24 hours to potentially conjure up support. If indeed PM Johnson were able to reach an agreement GBP/USD could gap above 1.30. Of note, bookmakers highlight that MPs accepting the deal is the most likely outcome.

GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote

What Happens if Deal Fails?

In the event that Boris Johnson fails to get his deal through parliament, the key question will be what happens next. The most likely scenario we see would be a general election around Nov/Dec following the PM’s request for an extension to Article 50. Those the renewed political uncertainty would likely see the Pound once again on the backfoot with GBP/USD heading below 1.2500.

Estimated Timetable

0930BST – Parliament to sit, in which Boris Johnson will make a statement to lawmakers, which will be followed by a 90-minute debate.

1100BST – Voting to begin

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
2019-10-04 09:30:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week
GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week
2019-09-27 09:35:00
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, AUD/USD
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 08:00:00
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Volatility Soars on Federal Reserve Rate Decision Risk
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Volatility Soars on Federal Reserve Rate Decision Risk
2019-09-18 08:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.