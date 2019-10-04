We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EURUSD Opening Month Range Foreshadows Larger Rebound Going Into NFP
2019-10-04 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
2019-10-04 09:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price in Limbo as EU Remain 'Unconvinced' with UK Brexit Plan
2019-10-04 07:58:00
Asia Stocks Trade Mixed As Weak US ISMs Stoke Some Payroll Nerves
2019-10-04 05:07:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
S&P 500 Breakdown Falters Just Like Gold's as US-EU Trade War and NFPs Lurk
2019-10-04 04:15:00
Gold Prices May Rally on NFPs as Crude Oil Sinks On More Long Bets
2019-10-04 02:00:00
Gold Prices May Rally on NFPs as Crude Oil Sinks On More Long Bets
2019-10-04 02:00:00
How Gold, Oil, Stocks & USD Perform During FOMC Rate Cut Cycles
2019-10-03 17:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week

2019-10-04 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Currency Volatility GBP/USD Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Implied Volatility Highest in G10
  • Politics to Drive Pound Price Action

Top 10 most volatile currency pairs and how to trade them

GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week

GBP/USD | Weekly Range 1.2190-1.2475

GBP/USD ATM break-even straddles = 132pips/9.725vols(meaning that for option traders to realise gains, the spot price must see a move greater than 132pips).

As we head towards the scheduled Brexit deadline of October 31st and following Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals, headline risk has seen implied volatility in the Pound unsurprisingly elevated against its counterparts. A hope-fuelled bid in the Pound had stemmed from the EU being open to discussions in response to PM Johnson’s plan, however, with the EU noting that they are not convinced by the plan and with the Irish PM stating that it falls short in a number of aspects, differences for finding an agreement remain quite apparent. Thus, the uncertainty will continue to weigh on the Pound and the UK economy.

While politics will remain a key driver for the Pound, the monthly GDP report may also garner attention given that the latest PMI survey’s signal that the UK economy may have slipped into a technical recession. However, the PMI survey does tend to overstate the weakness of the UK economy during times of heightened political uncertainty.

GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week

Source: Datastream, DailyFX

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

News & Analysis at your fingertips.