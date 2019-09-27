We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Breaks Through Support, Eyeballs Lower Levels
2019-09-27 08:00:00
EURUSD Hits Fresh Multi-Year Low, How Distracted Is President Trump?
2019-09-27 02:49:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week
2019-09-27 09:35:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat
2019-09-26 19:19:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-09-27 05:00:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-26 14:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Canadian Dollar Outlook – Stubborn Support Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/09/27/USDCAD-EURCAD-Price-Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-Stubborn-Supports-MK.html https://t.co/KumJP5nYWz
  • Central bank independence has several advantages. Find out what they are in detail with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/VqVrbIDPUz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uJDdzZnt9j
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.54% Gold: -0.74% Silver: -1.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zb2AZKXdqd
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OXOqXnG5E7
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @JMcQueenFX discusses the outlook for the global equity markets for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/114714283?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.76% France 40: 0.42% US 500: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/IPQjDRC0U6
  • #DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QxXpm https://t.co/KzVVpDSyum
  • Brace for Brexit, ISM and NFP - Webinar Join @JMcQueenFX at 10:00 GMT and bring your questions. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/114714283
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week

GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week

2019-09-27 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Currency Volatility GBP/USD,AUD/USD Talking Points

  • Pound posts worst week since August vs USD
  • Money markets price in further RBA rate cuts

Top 10 most volatile currency pairs and how to trade them

GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week

GBP/USD | Weekly Range 1.2150-1.2425

As the political limbo continues within the UK, implied volatility in the Pound remains elevated relative to its counterparts (albeit this has eased in recent weeks). Earlier in the week, Boris Johnson had been dealt yet another blow to his authority after the Supreme Court ruled that the Prime Minister’s suspension of parliament had been unlawful, which in turn has seen MPs recalled back to parliament. While there is a plethora of UK data in the upcoming week, investors will largely be on Brexit watch, which will provide much of the volatility in the Pound and given the continued uncertainty, the currency will remain in the crossfire.

GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week

Source: DailyFX

In regard to a directional bias, risk reversals continue to show a marginal premium of puts over calls, thus suggesting that downside in the currency remains. As a reminder, the Pound is set to mark its largest weekly loss since the beginning of August vs the USD. That said, what is a risk the currency is whether the government is able to circumvent the Benn Act (forces the PM to ask for an A50 extension if no-deal is reached by October 19th), given that it will raise the imminent risk of a no-deal Brexit.

UK Government options being considered to deliver Brexit by Oct 31:

1) Pass ‘Order of Council’ to suspend Benn Act until after Oct 31

2) Invoke EU law circumventing parliamentary legislation

3) Suspend Benn Act using Part II of Civil Contingencies Act 2004

GBP/USD ATM break-even straddles = 123pips(meaning that for option traders to realise gains, the spot price must see a move greater than 123pips).

AUD/USD | Weekly Range 0.6690-0.6830

October RBA Meeting is a Live Meeting

In light of the most recent labour market report, expectations for a rate cut by the RBA had surged, making October a live meeting. That said, the RBA Governor had failed to provide a clear signal that the RBA would move at the upcoming meeting, thus given that money markets are pricing in a 78% chance of a cut, a decision to stand pat would likely spark a notable uptick in the Australian Dollar, something the RBA have been looking to avoid. That said, given that the labour market has shown little signs of improving and with the continued uncertainty regarding US-China trade tensions weighing on global growth, it is somewhat increasingly difficult to argue against further rate reductions.

AUD/USD ATM break-even straddles = 55pips.

GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, AUD/USD
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 08:00:00
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Volatility Soars on Federal Reserve Rate Decision Risk
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Volatility Soars on Federal Reserve Rate Decision Risk
2019-09-18 08:00:00
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - US Dollar, GBP/USD
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - US Dollar, GBP/USD
2019-09-13 09:30:00
Euro Expected to be Most Volatile Currency on ECB Risk Amid Fresh QE Package
Euro Expected to be Most Volatile Currency on ECB Risk Amid Fresh QE Package
2019-09-12 08:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.