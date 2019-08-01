Sterling (GBP) Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency Amid Bank of England Risk

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Currency Volatility Talking Points

  • Sterling Expected to be Most Volatile Currency
  • BoE to Remain Cautious Given Weak Data and Rising No-Deal Brexit Risks

Top 10 most volatile currency pairs and how to trade them

Most Volatile Currencies This Week

Sterling (GBP) Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency Amid Bank of England RiskSterling (GBP) Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency Amid Bank of England Risk

GBP/USD Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency

GBP/USD | With the Federal Reserve out of the way, focus will turn towards the BoE Quarterly Inflation Report. Consequently, implied volatility in the Pound is higher than its major counterparts with overnight vols at 11.898 (highest since April), which in turn shows a break-even straddle of 61pips(this means that option traders would need to see more than a 61pip move higher or lower before gains are realised). Risk reversals show increasing demand for GBP puts over calls at -0.350, which is the lowest since May 27th. As it stands, the BoE’s current forward guidance continues to highlight that gradual and limited over the forecast horizon, however, markets simply do not believe this statement as overnight index swaps price in a near 60% chance that rates be cut by the year-end and a 100% chance that rates will be cut by May 2020.

Bank of England Rate Expectations

Sterling (GBP) Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency Amid Bank of England Risk

Source: Refinitiv

Elsewhere, UK data has continued to disappoint with risks of a potential contraction in growth for Q2. At the same time, no-deal Brexit risks have also been on the rise since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, as his cabinet ministers signal that the government are working on the assumption that there will be no new agreement with the EU, which in turn raises questions as to whether the BoE would alter their Brexit assumption. That said, risks remain tilted to the downside for the UK economy, although with the Pound dropping to a 31-month low, the weaker currency may start to underpin inflation in the months to come.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX