Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Currency Volatility Talking Points

  • Euro Implied Volatility Drops Post ECB
  • EURUSD Volatility Maybe Under-pricing Fed and NFP Risk

Top 10 most volatile currency pairs and how to trade them

Most Volatile Currencies This Week

Currency Volatility: EUR/USD Potentially Under-pricing Risk of Fed and NFP

EUR/USD Implied Volatility Drops, Despite Key Data Releases

Since the ECB monetary policy decision, risk premium attached to the Euro has dropped from a peak of 8 vols (pre-ECB) to 5.9 vols. Consequently, 1-weekATM break-even straddles are at 73pips(meaning that investors would need to see at least a 73pip move above or below the strike price over the tenor to realise gains), which is down from the previous 99pip straddle. As such, given that there is a plethora of tier 1 data, most notably the Fed meeting, in which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade. Alongside, notable Eurozone data which will have implications for the potential size and degree of fresh stimulus from the ECB. There is a possibility that EUR/USD could be somewhat under-pricing the risk that these data points poses with US data also finishing off with the latest NFP report.

Currency Volatility: EUR/USD Potentially Under-pricing Risk of Fed and NFP

Source: DailyFX

When comparing the implied volatility in the Euro relative to its G10 counterparts, it is notably lagging, despite that key data that is on tap. As a reminder, with the Fed meeting seen as the most important data point of the week, given that the Euro is the largest weight within the USD basket, any important changes within the Fed statement or Powell’s press conference is likely to impact the Euro more than its counterparts.

US Dollar Basket Weighting

Currency Volatility: EUR/USD Potentially Under-pricing Risk of Fed and NFP

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX