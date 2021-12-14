News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-14 10:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
2021-12-14 04:00:00
News
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
News
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Embraces Resistances as Fed Decision Looms
2021-12-14 16:59:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro

Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
MKT CALL: MACRO OVERVIEW:

  • While seasonal tendencies across asset classes typically cater to a ‘risk on’ attitude, the famed Santa Claus rally is nowhere to be seen thus far.
  • US stocks have dropped meaningfully over the past few days, even as the US S&P 500 tagged a fresh all-time closing high just last week.
  • As the Fed signals a more aggressive stance, rate hike odds have been dragged forward, depressing longer-term growth and inflation expectations.

Ho-Ho-Hold Your Horses

In this week’s edition of MKT Call: Macro (formerly The Macro Setup), we discussed how different corners of financial markets are readying themselves for the December Fed meeting, the final rate decision of 2021. While seasonal tendencies across asset classes typically cater to a ‘risk on’ attitude, the famed Santa Claus rally is nowhere to be seen thus far.

US stocks have dropped meaningfully over the past few days, even as the US S&P 500 tagged a fresh all-time closing high just last week. Disruptive, growth stocks in the tech sector have been hit hardest, as the prospect of accelerated tapering has sapped investor appetite for assets that don’t produce significant revenues or return capital to shareholders. That includes cryptocurrency, as Bitcoin and Ethereum have technically entered bear markets (down over -20% from their all-time highs).

For gold prices, even as US inflation rates have hit their highest level since the early-1980s, bids have been scant as rising US real yields – 10-year real yields are up by 20-bps over the past month – have taken the shine off of precious metals. As the Fed signals a more aggressive stance, rate hike odds have been dragged forward, depressing longer-term growth and inflation expectations. Markets are still of the mindset that the inflation story is transitory, even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell has officially retired the phrase from the Fed’s lexicon.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, Bitcoin, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (DECEMBER 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [ORANGE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [BLUE], DXY Index [WHITE]: DAILY TIMEFRAME(JANUARY 2021 to DECEMBER 2021) (Chart 1)

Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY TIMEFRAME (MAY 2020 TO DECEMBER 2021) (CHART 2)

Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro

DXY INDEX PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY TIMEFRAME (SEPTEMBER 2020 TO DECMEBER 2021) (CHART 3)

Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

