EUR/USD
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
EU Breaking News: EUR/USD Unphased by Positive EU Sentiment Data, Bearish Euro
2021-09-29 09:17:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
2021-09-29 08:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Gold
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields
2021-09-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
USD/JPY
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
Real Time News
  • $USD bullish trend still very bullish hit that fresh 2021 high and it's still going, tagged 94 and has hit that 94.29 level I shared a little earlier $DXY https://t.co/mBfPbNVVED https://t.co/hOGX0gLsGY
  • Fed's Powell: - It is critical that central banks keep their currencies stable - We are working hard to see if a central bank digital currency should be issued
  • The Nasdaq 100 Index, and tech and growth stocks in general, bear the brunt of the sell-off. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/FdhGsFISfc https://t.co/iiE6Hkbv4J
  • US House Speaker Pelosi says that there will be a vote on suspending the debt limit today. Ascent in the Senate seems unlikely still as Senate Republicans are filibustering any efforts on the floor, unless done by reconciliation by Democrats and Democrats alone.
  • Fed's Powell: - We are getting close to achieving the bar for tapering of asset purchases - Interest rate hikes are still a ways off
  • $NQ back down to the monthly low, bears have their chance to make a move here $Nasdaq $NDX https://t.co/bKUKxg46Xs https://t.co/UV2cIWJfgQ
  • Fed's Powell: - The current rise in inflation is the result of supply constraints and robust demand - As the economy reopens, inflation will moderate
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed would respond if inflation remained too high for too long - Transitory inflation means that the inflationary spike won't lead to ongoing higher inflation
  • Fed's Powell: - Fed view is that current inflation spike will not lead to a new inflation regime - Unemployment will be substantially lower next year than it is now
  • Fed's Powell: - The Delta variant has slowed economic development - Until it moderates, inflation will remain above the Fed's goal for the next few months
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
MID-WEEK MARKETS UPDATE OVERVIEW:

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has surged higher alongside Treasury yields and rising Fed rate hike odds.
  • Gold prices have lost significant technical support, and with silver prices crumbling to fresh yearly lows, more weakness may be in store for precious metals.
  • Supply chain issues and increasing global demand have lit a fire under energy markets.

It’s That Time of the Year

Harvest season has arrived, and that’s been bad news for bond and equity markets. Higher US Treasury yields and lower stock prices make for a nasty mix as traders seem to be selling everything. Well, almost everything. Energy markets are on fire, with Brent oil rising to fresh highs and crude oil within a stone’s throw of its yearly peak.

Higher energy prices are helping feed the hot inflation narrative, which is incidentally spilling over into FX markets as traders discount a more aggressive Federal Reserve (chart 1 below). Elevated Fed rate hike odds and shifts in the US Treasury yield curve have come hand-in-hand with a stronger US Dollar, which has hit freshly yearly highs against major counterparts like the British Pound and the Euro.

For full commentary on the DXY Index, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, crude oil, gold, silver, and US stocks, please watch the archive of this week’s Mid-Week Market Updates session held on Wednesday, September 29.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (September 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [BLUE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [ORANGE], DXY Index [RED]: Daily Rate Chart (January 2021 to September 2021) (Chart 1)

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (JULY 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 2021) (CHART 2)

CRUDE OIL PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (SEPTEMBER 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 2021) (CHART 3)

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

