News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-06-29 14:10:00
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Slow and Steady Grind Higher, but Red Flag Appears
2021-06-29 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-29 17:00:00
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
USD/JPY Pullback Stalls as More Fed Officials Strike Hawkish Tone
2021-06-29 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • US President Biden: - The bipartisan breakthrough is a great deal for Americans - I will keep pushing to get more of the economic agenda passed $USD $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -0.75% Silver: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2Na6RBnO80
  • Euro has rebounded off near-term downtrend support and the focus is on this immediate recovery. Get your $EUR market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/bTm990c7sf https://t.co/S9UydQfoxb
  • Retail CFD gold traders on the other hand seem to be very inspired by the presence of the multi-year trendline support and believe the recent gold of volatility is an opportunity. Matching the highest net long positioning via IGCS in years https://t.co/5xwVBPGzfs
  • Gold is leaning into its trendline support back to mid-2019 lows which happens to fall in line with the midpoint of the 2020-2021 range around 1765. Net spec futures position least bullish (still net long) since June 2019 https://t.co/bYRg9dLY4q
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.29%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ill1R4xAeg
  • Unexpected Fed rate hike 😱 https://t.co/reR8cGfdrw
  • These are going to be some interesting quarter finals...
  • webinar time - numerous setups to look at today - topics: 1. usd ahead of pmi, nfp 2. Timing usd trends 3. jpy strength - room for more? looking at $EURJPY $GBPJPY 4. Gold scraping at the lows 5. Oil targets on breakout 6. Stonks at ath's https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.12% US 500: 0.09% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.11% FTSE 100: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Cvmsg5NI6w
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup

US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
The Macro Setup Overview:

  • US stocks - 2:20, 6:25, 10:30
  • Volatility - 8:20, 18:10
  • Supply chain disruptions - 12:25
  • US yields, FX rates - 15:40, 24:00

Keep Calm and Carry On?

This week’s The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, focused on the Federal Reserve's hints at tapering and what that means for US stocks and US Treasury yields, supply chain disruptions impacting semiconductor stocks, and what's keeping both bitcoin and gold traders stay awake at night.

For US stocks, markets are starting to look frothy even from the point of view of soberminded observers. Even as the Fed has suggested it may start to winddown stimulus efforts soon, a drop in US Treasury yields alongside sinking commodity prices has removed some of the near-term pressure for an immediate stimulus withdrawal.

As supply chain disruptions start to ease, embattled sectors may start to gain favor anew - particularly semiconductors. But the other side of supply chain disruptions easing is that the bottleneck pressures around certain commodities have opened up, giving credence to the idea that the Fed may keep rates 'lower for longer.'

Elsewhere, it's curious that bond market volatiltiy is now seen at higher levels than equity market volatility. The long bond is supposed to be the risk-free rate, but the Fed has turned Treasuries into a speculative vehicle, in a sense. Even though US Treasury yields have been heading lower in recent months, this is a warning sign that shouldn't be dismissed lightly.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

Charts of the Week

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (May 2019 to June 2021) (Chart 1)

Please add a description for the image.

DXY Index Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (July 2020 to June 2021) (Chart 2)

Please add a description for the image.

USD/JPY Rate Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (January 2015 to June 2021) (Chart 3)

Please add a description for the image.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

