USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Struggles to Hold EUR/USD 1.1000 Against a Rampant US Dollar
2020-03-18 12:00:00
Euro Outlook Bleak as Eurozone Governments Shut Down Borders
2020-03-18 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-18 10:21:00
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
GBP/USD Collapses through Brexit Lows Eying Further Breakout Levels
2020-03-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EUR https://t.co/a6ScdbRqiC
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 13), Actual: 1954k Expected: 4406k Previous: 7664k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • The EU is working on a plan that would make ECB crisis purchases possible - BBG
  • According to the Telegraph sources close to mayors office say they expect shutdown of London in coming days
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says virus vote will happen today - BBG
  • USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/forex_correlations/2020/03/18/USDMXN-Takes-Off-to-All-Time-High-Will-US-Dollar-Stop-its-Rally-vs-Mexican-Peso-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/6EUrDI4Zgg
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.20% Silver: -2.77% Oil - US Crude: -10.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HoJ2M2s7ic
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 13) due at 14:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 7664k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • EUR/GBP continues to firm while $GBPUSD, the #FTSE 100 and UK Government bonds (Gilts) are weaker again and could well extend their losses. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/RBOx7lSQ3w https://t.co/dhOXyxrma4
  • today or tomorrow....what about Friday?? https://t.co/loBQOAKSiv
USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso?

USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso?

2020-03-18 13:45:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD vs MXN Technical Forecast

  • Soars to all time high
  • Will bulls keep controlling the price action?

USD/MXN – Bullish Market

On Thursday, USD/MXN took off to all time high at 22.990 then retreated after, as some bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, on Friday the market closed the weekly candlestick in the green with 9.0% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had crossed above 70 and remained in overbought area, highlighting a powerful uptrend momentum.

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (Oct 1, 2018 – Mar 18, 2020) Zoomed Out

USDMXN daily price chart 18-03-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (Oct 7– MAr 18, 2020) Zoomed In

USDMXN daily price chart 18-02-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that last week USD/MXN opened with a gap to the upside highlighting unfinished uptrend move as discussed in our last update. Later on, the price moved through the market trading zones. Today, the market has tested a higher trading zone 23.122- 23.791.

Thus, a close above the low end of the zone could encourage bulls to push towards the high end. Further close above the that level opens the door for more bullishness towards 24.872. That said, the psychological resistance area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, any close below the low end of the zone reflects bull’s hesitation. This might lead some of them to exit the market allowing USDMXN to fall towards 23.122. Further close below that level, could send the pair even lower towards 22.041. In that scenario, the daily support levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely as some traders may exit/enter the market around these points.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/MXN four hour PRICE CHART (Mar 9 – Mar 18, 2020)

USDMXN four hour price chart 18-03-20

Looking at the four- hour chart, we notice that on March 12 USD/MXN resumed bullish price action creating higher highs with higher lows. At the start of this week, the uptrend move has accelerated further. Nevertheless, any violation to the uptrend line originated from the March 10 low would be considered a bearish signal.

Thus, a break below 22.993 could send USDMXN towards 22.130. Although, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break above 24.400 might cause a further rally towards 24.600. Yet, the physiological resistance level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to figure out more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-27 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.