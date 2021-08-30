EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-29 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-29 16:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-29 16:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack
2021-08-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech
2021-08-29 22:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/O1G4oGm8eW
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/yoPoVQ8Qwe
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fASl9gj2FF
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% France 40: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bBKUfkAbW8
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/u8qxjNPjiG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: 0.11% Gold: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZkTWxDtvjv
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/G996awtn86
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bGwoaashL4
  • Newswires suggest #Powell at #JacksonHole was read as 'dovish' because there was no exact tapering timeline, but this was never on the menu (as discussed with @NadineBlayney on @ausbiztv) - https://t.co/RsfpCxIiD1
  • The 'dovish' interpretation of what #Powell said is interesting here considering he gave the clearest tapering signal yet, and just months ago even talking about talking about it was anathema to markets. The Fed's acclimation strategy seems to be working... https://t.co/EsGU2Tqfh2
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?

Daniel McCarthy,

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY - Talking Points

  • The JPY weakening against EUR, GBP and CHF has stalled of late
  • Sideways trading has set up some break-out points to watch
  • Have the Europe-Yen crosses peaked for now or will the trend resume?

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis

Since the low seen in May 2020, EUR/JPY consistently found support on its way to a high of 134.55 in June this year. Shortly after that, the cross broke below the up-trend line and has moved down. A key support level at 128.29 was broken but prices failed to follow through. This established a new low/support level at 127.93 which, at the time, was the 260-day simple moving average (SMA). The 260-day SMA is now a support at 128.02.

On the topside, there is resistance at the most recent high of 130.56 and then the previous high of 134.55. The 55-day SMA resistance currently comes in at 130.25.

While some up-trend support levels have been breached, these are not convincing breaks and a sustained move below 127.90 is needed to confirm them. Looking upward, it looks like there’s a lot of wood to chop to make a new high and resume the up-trend.

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

The shape of the GBP/JPY chart is similar to EUR/JPY, but there are some key differences. Most notably, the low seen in July did not breach the previous one seen in March, allowing for a Head and Shoulders technical set-up. This keeps the neckline at 148.53 intact and a key support. Taking the distance of the head (156.07) to the neckline (148.53), a break below 148.50 may open a move of similar magnitude toward 141.00. With that in mind, past performance is not indicative of future results. Additionally, there is a long-term support level at 142.71

On the topside, resistance comes in at the 55-day SMA of 152.31 and then the previous high at 153.44. Beyond that, the overall high of the year at 156.07 is the next significant resistance level.

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?

Chart Created in TradingView

CHF/JPY Technical Analysis

Looking at the CHF/JPY chart, a stand-out characteristic of the cross is that it has a tendency to trade sideways on a regular basis. This range trading trait is not surprising given the similarities in the underlying currencies. The current levels to watch for a break-out are 118.65 to the downside and 121.21 on the topside.

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Ebbs and Tests Channel Support, a Temporary Bounce May Occur Soon
EUR/GBP Ebbs and Tests Channel Support, a Temporary Bounce May Occur Soon
2021-07-28 21:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wanders Aimlessly as Key Resistance Comes in Focus
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wanders Aimlessly as Key Resistance Comes in Focus
2021-07-22 19:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wilts as Traders Await Mexico Inflation Data
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wilts as Traders Await Mexico Inflation Data
2021-07-07 17:30:00
Mexican Peso Sinks on Risk-Off Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes its 200-Day SMA. Now What?
Mexican Peso Sinks on Risk-Off Sentiment, USD/MXN Eyes its 200-Day SMA. Now What?
2021-07-06 18:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Mixed
CHF/JPY