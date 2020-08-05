NZD/CAD Forecast: Price Faces a Key Support Level

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/xe0Gw5CvIq
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (31/JUL) Actual: -5.1 Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/duBk4JI2hz
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (31/JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 53.1 Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.07% Oil - US Crude: 2.74% Gold: 1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/skpb6xyMni
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/KDAXdHROLp
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.79% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NPu49iyN7K
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.28% Germany 30: 1.11% France 40: 1.01% Wall Street: 0.68% US 500: 0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/D8kv8PAHNo
NZD/CAD Forecast: Price Faces a Key Support Level

NZD/CAD Forecast: Price Faces a Key Support Level

2020-08-05 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

  • NZD vs CAD price – Bullish momentum lost steam
  • Negative outlook while above 0.8800

NZD/CAD- Multi-Month High

Last week, NZD/CAD hit a 15-month high of 0.9011. However, the price retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, a weekly candlestick closed modestly in the red with a 0.2% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index fell from 66 to 53 highlighting that bulls were losing momentum.

NZD/CAD Daily PRice CHART (November 20, 2018 – AUGUST 5, 2020) Zoomed Out

NZDCAD daily price chart 05-08-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

NZD/CAD Daily PRice CHART (MAY 1 – AUGust 5, 2020) Zoomed In

NZDCAD daily price chart 05-08-20 Zoomed in

At the start of this week, NZD/CAD declined to the current 0.8800 – 0.8890 trading zone after signaling of a possible reversal of the upward trend as the price created a higher high, while the RSI created a lower high.

A daily close below the low end of the current trading zone my ultimately guide NZDCAD’s fall towards the monthly support level at 0.8715 ( September 2018 High).

On the other hand, a failure in closing below the low end of the zone may reverse the current price’s direction towards the high end of the zone ( February 2019 Low).

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

NZD/CAD Four Hour PRice CHART (June 23 – August 5, 2020)

NZD/CAD Forecast: Price Faces a Key Support Level

On Monday, NZD/CAD traded below the bullish trendline support originated from the July 1 low at 0.8747 indicating a shift of bear’s control.

To conclude, the price started a bearish momentum creating lower highs with lower lows. With that said, a break above the aforementioned bullish trendline resistance reflects could end the downward trend. Therefore, a break above 0.8900 may cause a rally towards 0.8955, while a break below 0.8793 may send NZDCAD towards 0.8740. As such, the support and resistance levels marked on the four-hour price chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/CAD Price Forecast: Critical Levels and Signals to Monitor
GBP/CAD Price Forecast: Critical Levels and Signals to Monitor
2020-08-03 15:00:00
CAD/JPY Forecast: Price May Test the Monthly Support
CAD/JPY Forecast: Price May Test the Monthly Support
2020-08-03 09:30:00
GBP/CHF Forecast: Key Chart Levels to Keep in Focus
GBP/CHF Forecast: Key Chart Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-31 14:00:00
AUD/CAD Forecast: Price May Reverse Lower
AUD/CAD Forecast: Price May Reverse Lower
2020-07-31 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.