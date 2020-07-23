GBP/NZD Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs NZD Price Chart

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- Breakout Levels
2020-07-23 16:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for Third Time in 2020
2020-07-23 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones Back to 27,000, Hang Seng Weighed by US-China Tension
2020-07-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs Come into Focus - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-23 15:30:00
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-07-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market highlights from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/JPP1HqT6A0
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JKAn2rQAWG
  • Senator Romney says he will not vote to confirm Trump's #Fed nominee Shelton - BBG
  • #Euro #Dollar Outlook: $EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- #Breakout Levels - https://t.co/HaTmIGzmuq https://t.co/aOiougAsrP
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1xwggkbqRD
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.149% 3-Year: 0.172% 5-Year: 0.269% 7-Year: 0.440% 10-Year: 0.582% 30-Year: 1.256% $TNX
  • RT @BreakingNews: The US has now seen 4,000,000 COVID-19 cases. As of July 23 at 11 a.m. ET, 144,367 deaths have been reported in the US.…
  • US Dollar (DXY) round-trip is now complete...#usd #dxy @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/95ENIEjSaT
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 0.100% Primary Dealers Awarded: 74.5% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 21.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.7% B/C Ratio: 2.85 $TNX
  • Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Mar 05 when Bitcoin traded near 9,051.27. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GjTsm9OCpo
GBP/NZD Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs NZD Price Chart

GBP/NZD Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs NZD Price Chart

2020-07-23 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

British Pound vs New Zealand Technical Forecast

  • Bears eased up, although remained in control
  • GBP vs NZD price chart exposes a reversal pattern

GBP/NZD – Stalled Bearish Sentiment

Last week, GBP/NZD hit a near two-week high of 1.9270. Ultimately, the price retreated and closed a weekly candlestick modestly in the red with a 0.1% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50 highlighting a paused bearish momentum.

GBP/NZD Daily PRice CHART (July 20, 2018 – JuLy 23, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPNZD daily chart 230720 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD Daily PRice CHART (MaY 20 – JuLy 23, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPNZD daily chart 23-07-20 zoomed in

On Tuesday, GBP/NZD declined to the current 1.8964 – 1.9217 trading zone reflecting a indicating that bears were still charge. As a result, the price tumbled yesterday to an over ten-month low of 1.9004.

However, it’s important to note the price/RSI divergence as the first created a low with a lower low, while the latter created a low with a higher low signalling a possible reversal of the downward trend.

A daily close below the low end of the current trading zone may guide GBPNZD’s fall towards the Sep 2017-high at 1.8742.

On the flip-side, a failure in closing below the low end of the zone may start a rally towards the high end of it, and a further close above that could embolden bulls to lead the way towards the June 18 high at 1.9517.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD Four Hour PRice CHART (May 24 – JuLy 23, 2020)

GBPNZD Four hour price chart 23-07-20

Yesterday, GBP/NZD traded below the bullish trendline support originating from the July 7 low at 1.9021, indicating that bearish momentum was still in place.

With that said, the price developed a Double Bottom pattern reflecting a possible reversal on the horizon. A break above the neckline of this pattern located at 1.9140 could reverse the pair’s direction higher.

To conclude, this week the pair resumed bearish price action, although the price/RSI divergence discussed above on the daily chart provides a good base of a possible reversal. Therefore, a break above aforementioned neckline resistance could trigger a rally towards the high end of the current trading zone discussed above at 1.9217, while any break below 1.8943 may send GBPNZD towards 1.8850. As such, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be considered.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level
GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level
2020-07-16 14:00:00
GBP/CHF Rallies After Key Neckline Break, GBP vs CHF Price Forecast
GBP/CHF Rallies After Key Neckline Break, GBP vs CHF Price Forecast
2020-07-09 14:21:00
GBP/NZD Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Still in Place
GBP/NZD Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Still in Place
2020-06-30 14:55:00
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum
2020-06-18 14:16:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.