GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Bull Moves Unphased by July ECB Meeting - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-16 14:15:00
EUR/USD Flat as ECB Leaves Policy Unchanged, Eyes Turn to EU Summit
2020-07-16 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as the US Dollar Rebounds in Risk-Off Trade
2020-07-16 06:14:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

ECB leaves monetary policy unchanged

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.25% Silver: -0.54% Oil - US Crude: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MTz5tmQwLF
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) Actual: -2.3% Expected: -2.3% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • Tune in to @RichDvorakFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/3h1xjwtbIm
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) Actual: -2.3% Expected: -2.3% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL) Actual: 72 Expected: 60 Previous: 58 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GcKsdTTMTt
  • Post-ECB, the Euro cross most interesting to me is $EURCHF. It is up five consecutive days. In the past three years, that has only occurred 4 other times. Last two prompted notable reversals https://t.co/FAHBXj6a5e
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xC4lNkvOoi
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.3% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 58 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level

GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level

2020-07-16 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

British Pound vs New Zealand Technical Forecast

  • GBP/NZD rebounded from a multi-month low, what’s next?
  • GBP vs NZD bearish momentum is still in place

GBP/NZD – Bears Remain in Charge

Last week, GBP/NZD hit an over ten-month low of 1.9021 then rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. Ultimately, the pair closed a weekly candlestick modestly in the green with a 0.5% gain. Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 30 to 40 and reflected a weaker bearish momentum.

Last week, the British pound recovered some ground against the New-Zealand dollar due to the UK government plan to revive the UK economy. Nonetheless, the uncertainty of the EU/UK talks kept the lid on any further positive move of the pair.

GBP/NZD Daily PRice CHART (July 20, 2018 – JuLy 16, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPNZD daily chart 160720 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD Daily PRice CHART (March 10 – JuLy 16, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPNZD daily chart 160720 zoomed in

On July 7, GBP/NZD pulled up from a multi-month slide and rallied to the high end of the current trading zone 1.8964 – 1.9217. Since then, the price has failed on multiple occasions to break through to the higher trading zone, repeatedly rebuffing efforts to put bulls in charge.

Another close below the high end of the zone may ultimately guide GBPNZD’s fall towards the low end of the zone, and any further close below that level could encourage bears to press towards 1.8742- a monthly support level.

On the flip-side, a close above the high end of the zone may cause a push behind GBP/NZD towards 1.9517 and a further close above that could extend the rally towards 1.9761.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/NZD Four Hour PRice CHART (April 22 – JuLy 16, 2020)

GBPNZD Four hour price chart 160720

On July 7, GBP/NZD traded above the first downward sloping trend line resistance originating with the June 24 high at 1.9476, indicating a shift in favor of the bull’s to control.

In another short term technical shift, the pair broke yesterday below the bullish trendline support originating with the July 7 low at 1.9021 which in turn has kept bearish potential alive.

Thus, a break above the July 1 high at 1.9282 could trigger a rally towards 1.9416, while any break below 1.9070 may send GBPNZD towards 1.8996. As such, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/CHF Rallies After Key Neckline Break, GBP vs CHF Price Forecast
GBP/CHF Rallies After Key Neckline Break, GBP vs CHF Price Forecast
2020-07-09 14:21:00
GBP/NZD Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Still in Place
GBP/NZD Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Still in Place
2020-06-30 14:55:00
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum
2020-06-18 14:16:00
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds
2020-05-28 14:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.