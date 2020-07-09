GBP/CHF Rallies After Key Neckline Break, GBP vs CHF Price Forecast

Hey traders! Market risk appetite is highly concentrated. What are some other market highlights for today? Find out 👇 https://t.co/ebfF9W6nCU

$USD $DXY | US Dollar getting a boost over the last hour and attempting to claw back downside notched earlier this week with market sentiment starting to sour. https://t.co/tZGJ4vu9Ij

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8V1MBXTus6

This will be my last week hosting this webinar for the time being and we'll finish it up with a look at $NZDUSD https://t.co/ssGJfuaxFg

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.55% France 40: -0.49% US 500: -0.87% FTSE 100: -1.18% Wall Street: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WkTdltLy6Y

Heads Up:🇲🇽 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09

Harley Davidson will reportedly eliminate about 700 positions globally, impacting approximately 500 current employees $HOG Harley is yet another addition to the growing list of #covid related layoffs

Florida virus cases increase 4% vs prior 5% 7-day average - BBG

The Euro #Stoxx 50 has failed to sustain a break above the 200DMA, signalling signs that upside in the index may be stalling in the short-term. Get your markt update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tPsbDcOYqN https://t.co/kT6iLncXjq