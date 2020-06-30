GBP/NZD Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Still in Place

FCC designates Chinese tech companies Huawei & ZTE as national security threats $USDCNH $NDX

Dr. Fauci on Coronavirus in US: -Infections could more than double if not controlled -America could see 100K new virus infections per day -US is not in total control of COVID -US is going in wrong direction on pandemic

