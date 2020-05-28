We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds

2020-05-28 14:15:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

British Pound vs Swiss Franc Technical Forecast

  • Will bears give up control?
  • GBP vs CHF price chart exposes a sideways move

GBP/CHF- Weaker Bearish Sentiment

On May 18, GBP/CHF declined to an over six-week low at 1.1741 then rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. As a result, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with a nearly 0.5% gain.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 34 to 42 highlighting that the bearish move was losing momentum.

GBP/CHF Daily PRice CHART (July 20, 2018 – May 28, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Daily PRice CHART (March 10 – MAy 28, 2020) Zoomed In

GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds

Based on the analysis of the daily chart, at the start of last week, GBP/CHF rebounded from the low end of the current trading zone 1.1741 -1.2091 then rallied after. This week, price failed twice to close above the 50-day moving average indicating that bears were still in charge.

A close below the low end of the zone reflects a stronger bearish sentiment and could send the price even lower towards 1.1115. Nonetheless, the weekly support level underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone could trigger a rally towards the 1.2500 handle. A further close above that level may extend this rally towards 1.2915. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Four Hour PRice CHART (April 22 – MAy 28, 2020)

GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds

At the start of May, GBP/CHF broke the neckline of the double top pattern residing at 1.2070. Later on, bears took control and led the price to a multi-week low at the low end of the trading zone discussed on the daily chart. On Thursday, the market corrected its downtrend and traded in a sideways move creating a higher low with a lower high.

A break below 1.1654 would be considered a bearish signal and could send GBPCHF towards 1.1439. In turn, a break above 1.2208 may cause a rally towards 1.2382. That said, the technical levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

