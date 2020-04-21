Australian Dollar Outlook: Bearish Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
News
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
2020-04-21 12:30:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
News
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
2020-04-21 06:29:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Poor on Demand For Havens
2020-04-21 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Oil & Gold
2020-04-20 15:30:00
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

  • UK confirms 823 new virus deaths , total up to 17,337 - BBG
  • Monday’s dramatic plunge in the price of US #crudeoil for May delivery has sent investors into safe havens, particularly the US Dollar, putting downward pressure on $GBPUSD. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/eqF2ErzXze https://t.co/rKswdQFCKE
  • OPEC+ looking to cut production 9-days early. The agreed cut that already underwhelmed expectations when announced https://t.co/BLAqRda9d7
  • Representative Hoyer says close to making interim relief deal, lawmakers will return on Thursday to continue talks -BBG
  • Energy Secretary Brouillette to meet lawmakers Tuesday on SRP expansion #OOTT
  • Italian 10-years yielding 2.145%, +19bps Spread over Bunds +260bps. #bunds #BTPs #spreads #ECB @DailyFXTeam
  • RT @C_Barraud: #OOTT | #TEXAS REGULATORS START MEETING TO CONSIDER CURTAILING #OIL AND #GAS OUTPUT IN FACE OF OIL PRICE ROUT - RTRS TEXAS H…
  • Hello traders! What is happening with the #equities today? What caused the historic move for #crudeoil? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter on today's market update 👇 https://t.co/w6dXrHSzvk
  • Read more - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/20/Nasdaq-100-Forecast-Will-Netflix-Earnings-Live-Up-To-Expectations.html
  • Netflix will report earnings after the bell today and quarantine has created a lot of hype around the report. All in all, the attitude is "if $NFLX can't meet expectations amid coronavirus given their business model, nobody can" which could make it key for $QQQ sentiment
Australian Dollar Outlook: Bearish Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart

Australian Dollar Outlook: Bearish Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart

2020-04-21 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Forecast

  • Bulls give up control
  • AUD/JPY faces a crucial support level

Bulls Pullback

On Tuesday, AUD/JPY printed its highest level in over five weeks at 69.26 then retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed with a Doji pattern reflecting the market’s indecision at this point.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 55 to 49 indicating the end of uptrend move.

AUD/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (JUn 1, 2018 – April 21, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDJPY daily price chart 21-04-20 zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 1 – April 21, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDJPY daily price chart 21-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on April 8 AUD/JPY climbed to the current trading zone 67.18 – 70.21. However, the price failed on multiple occasions to overtake the 50-day average then pointed lower eyeing a test of the low end of the zone.

A close below the low end of the zone may encourage bears to press towards 64.08. Further close below that level could send AUDJPY even lower towards 61.67. Having said that, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone may cause a reversal towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level, could extend the rally towards 71.87. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Four-Hour PRICE CHART (March 24 – April 21, 2020)

AUDJPY Four hour chart 21-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that yesterday AUD/JPY broke below the uptrend line originated from the April 8 low at 66.48 generating a bearish signal. Today, the price has produced another bearish signal after violating the neckline of the double top pattern located at 67.57.

A break below 65.57 could send AUDJPY towards 64.38. In that scenario, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be monitored. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 68.94 may cause a rally towards 70.21. Although, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

