Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch, Risk of Breakdown

US President Trump says if they cannot make a deal with the EU then they will put 25% tariffs on EU autos $EUR

UK Chancellor Javid says they plan to carry out digital service tax in April Keep in mind, the Trump Administration has threatened the UK with tariffs if this were to go ahead $GBP

US President Trump states that tax cut plan will be coming in 90-days

UK Chancellor Javid states that a trade deal with the EU can be done before the end of the year $GBP

BoC rate decision - Near enough fully priced in for rates on hold today - $USDCAD ATM break-evens at 50pips - Money markets 60% priced in for rate cut by year-end $CAD TD Securities (Trading the BoC)

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says trade agreement with the UK is the priority for 2020 - CNBC

🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (DEC), Actual: 16.6b Expected: N/A Previous: 9.9b

🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (DEC), Actual: 15.6b Expected: N/A Previous: 9.6b

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says Phase 2 trade deal can be done before or after the US election, adds that there is no deadline for the Phase 2 deal