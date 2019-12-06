We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

2019-12-06 10:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

AUD Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Upside Limited in Absence of US-China Trade Deal
  • AUD/NZD | Diverging Monetary Policy Sparks Further Losses

AUD/USD | Upside Limited in Absence of US-China Trade Deal

Despite growing signals that the Australian economy is slowing down, external factors and in particular, US-China trade war sentiment has kept AUD/USD afloat with the pair maintaining a foothold above 0.6800. That said, in the absence of an official phase 1 agreement between the US and China, upside in the pair looks to be somewhat limited. Near-term resistance is situated at 0.6870 (23.6% fib) while the descending trendline from the Dec’18 peak is likely to cap AUD/USD.

Implied weekly range (0.6785 – 0.6910)

Support

Resistance

0.6830

38.2% Fib

0.6870

23.6% Fib

0.6810

50-100DMA

1.3345

Trendline Resistance

0.6800

-

0.6930

October Peak

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Aug 2019 –Dec 2019)

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Source: IG

AUD/NZD | Diverging Monetary Policy Sparks Further Losses

Selling in AUD/NZD has shown little signs of easing up with cross marking a 4th consecutive weekly loss for the first time since March. Overnight, the RBNZ Deputy Governor Bascand, had echoed similar comments made by Governor Orr, that the economy at a turning point and thus the outlook with regard to monetary policy is balanced. In contrast, the RBA look increasingly likely that they will be forced to ease further amid the continued deterioration in the Australian economy and thus the monetary policy divergence has placed pressure on AUD/NZD, while the stretched short positioning in the Kiwi relative to the Aussie also favours a lower cross.

On the technical front, while the outlook remains bearish, the positive DMI indicator is at somewhat excessive, which coincides with a notably elevated trend indicator and thus downside in the cross may begin to ease off around 1.0400. Failure to do so however, brings the trendline from the all-time low into focus at 1.0280, which we expect would become attractive to dip buyers on a risk-reward basis.

AUD/NZD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jul 2018 – Dec 2019)

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Source: IG

AUD/NZD DMI and ADX Indicators: Daily Timeframe (Dec 2017 – Dec 2019)

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

