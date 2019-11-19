We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, S&P 500 Index Eyeing Shaky US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-19 08:00:00
EUR/USD Reaction to Trump-Powell Meeting Mired by Monthly Open Range
2019-11-19 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling
2019-11-19 10:35:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil Price Vulnerable to Wait-and-See OPEC Amid Record US Crude Output
2019-11-19 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling

2019-11-19 10:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD| Upside to be Capped at 1.3000 in Short Term
  • EUR/GBP | Downside Momentum Stalling as RSI Confirms Bullish Divergence

See the DailyFX FX forecast to learn what will drive the currency throughout the quarter.

GBP/USD | Upside to be Capped at 1.3000 in Short Term

Price action in the Pound remains predominantly driven by politics. Today’s session is likely to focus on the TV debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn at 2000GMT with a poll to be released from 2100GMT. As it stands, overnight ATM option is pricing in an implied move of 46pips (+/-) for GBP/USD. Momentum indicators continue to tilt towards upside in the pair, however, while the trend intensity has increased, the bullish bias signalled by momentum indicators has eased slightly as GBP/USD stalls at the 1.3000 handle. Of note, over 3bln worth of vanilla options are expiring this week at 1.3000, consequently, upside may be somewhat limited to the 1.3000 handle. Alongside this, we continue to expect GBP/USD to remain rangebound in the run up to the election.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Nov 2018 –Nov 2019)

GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling

EUR/GBP | Downside Momentum Stalling as RSI Confirms Bullish Divergence

EUR/GBP has continued to head lower, reaching its lowest level since May. However, while momentum indicators remain bearish, this has eased slightly, which in turn has seen the cross begin to bottom out. Alongside this, the RSI is signalling a bullish divergence and thus raises the risk of a potential uptick in the cross. That said, Euro notable buying remains elusive, given that the Eurozone economy remains weak, as such, market participants will be looking towards the preliminary PMI figures on Friday in order to gauge whether the slowdown is starting to show signs of petering out.

EUR/GBP Price Chart: Daily-Time Frame (Nov 2017Nov 2019)

GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

