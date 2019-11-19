GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling

RT @YuanTalks: #PBOC governor Yi Gang: #China will step up credit support to the economy and push real lending rates lower; authorities wil…

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GewadYWMXP

RT @business: The U.S. is conducting more patrols in the South China Sea to send a signal to China, says Defense Secretary Mark Esper https…

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.27% France 40: 0.72% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/94vQ1k881K

USD/CAD Reverses Course Eying This Price– USD to Canadian Dollar Forecast

RBA Watcher Terry McCrann - The Reserve Bank did not “seriously ponder” a “shock” Cup Day rate cut $AUD

Germany's BDI Industry Association says expects manufacturing production to fall by 4% this year $EUR