AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 Avoids its Break, EURUSD Maintains Its Pressure
2019-09-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
2019-09-24 09:57:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally
2019-09-24 08:00:00
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zu9tDBzCu6
  • UK PM Johnson says the Supreme Court did not exclude the possibility of a Queen's speech, adds now is the chance for the UK to get a Brexit deal $GBP
  • UK PM Johnson says we are going to get on and deliver Brexit on October 31st $GBP
  • ECB's Kazimir says September policy decision was the right one, adds that the ECB moved ahead of the curve $EUR
  • RT @LiveSquawk: RBA’s Lowe: Further Monetary Easing May Well Be Required $AUDUSD
  • RT @SkyNewsBreak: Commons Speaker John Bercow says the House will resume for business tomorrow at 11.30am
  • What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/pxcEMZvtN7
  • UK Commons Speaker Bercow says parliament will sit from 1130BST tomorrow $GBP
  • RT @bbclaurak: Bercow calls Parliament back to sit from 11.30 tomorrow
  • RT @markets: Pound rises as U.K. Supreme Court find suspension of Parliament to be unlawful https://t.co/pJc0ctUhij https://t.co/JIv5xtQiDa
AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

2019-09-24 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

AUD Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Dovish RBA Governor Would Put 2019 Low at Risk
  • AUD/NZD | Bullish Momentum Fading as Key Resistance Holds

AUD/USD | Dovish RBA Governor Would Put 2019 Low at Risk

The downtrend remains intact for AUD/USD as it hovers around last weeks low of 0.6760. Alongside this, DMIs on the daily, weekly and monthly timeframe continue to tilt to the downside, consequently, this increases the risk that the pair could make a move towards the 0.6700 support zone. The near-term driver for the Australian Dollar will be comments from RBA Governor Lowe in which a confirmation that a rate cut may be needed at the October meeting would put pressure on the pair with risks of the 2019 low (0.6677) being tested. That said, given that a rate cut is largely priced in at 74%, a more wait-and-see stance from the Governor would likely see a sharp kneejerk move higher with break above 0.6800 before a test of 0.6830.

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Oct 2018 – Sep 2019)

AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD | Bullish Momentum Fading as Key Resistance Holds

The recent bullish momentum in the cross appears to have stalled following the pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (1.0832), while the upside bias in the daily DMI has also eased. Consequently, eyes are on near-term support at 1.0725 (50% Fibonacci retracement). As a reminder, alongside RBA Governor Lowe, focus will also be on the RBNZ in which they will announce their latest rate decision. As it stands, markets are currently 22% priced in for a 25bps cut at the September meeting and 80% priced in for a November rate cut. However, commentary from RBNZ Governor Orr at last months Jackson Hole Symposium hinted that they were willing to wait-and-see following their surprise 50bps cut in August. The stance has also been reiterated from the RBNZ’s shadow board who had largely agreed that another rate cut is not required at this present stage. With this in mind, a combination of a dovish RBA and a neutral RBNZ could see a material move lower in the cross, breaking below 1.0700 and eye a test of 1.0620. Of note, bearish positioning in NZD is at extreme levels, which in turn raises the risk of a sharp rally in the currency.

AUD/NZD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jun 18 – Sep 19)

AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/NZD
