Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY Levels to Watch

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CAD Analysis and Talking Points

  • USDCAD | Eyes on Trendline Resistance for Further Gains
  • CADJPY | 200DMA Caps, Near-Term Direction Lacking

See the DailyFXFX forecast to learn what will drive the currency throughout the quarter.

USDCAD | Eyes on Trendline Resistance for Further Gains

Since the backend of last week, the Canadian Dollar has continued to reverse its gains with USDCAD testing the top of its recent range at 1.3145-1.3150. At the same time, the daily DMIs have also flipped to a bullish bias, which in turn raises the risk of an extended reversal in USDCAD. However, for a move towards 1.32, a breach of the descending trendline from the June high would be needed, which would also raise scope for a test of 1.3225 (38.2% Fib level).

USDCAD PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Feb 2019 – Jul 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY Levels to Watch

Chart by IG

CADJPY | 200DMA Caps, Near-Term Direction Lacking

Having failed to break above the 200DMA, the bullish momentum in the cross has eased somewhat. Trend signals have also pulled back, suggesting a lack of near-term direction. Topside resistance is situated at 82.41 (100DMA), while on the downside, support resides at 81.85-82.00.

CADJPY PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Sep 2018 Jul 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY Levels to Watch

Chart by IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX