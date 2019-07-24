Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY Levels to Watch

CAD Analysis and Talking Points

USDCAD | Eyes on Trendline Resistance for Further Gains

CADJPY | 200DMA Caps, Near-Term Direction Lacking

Since the backend of last week, the Canadian Dollar has continued to reverse its gains with USDCAD testing the top of its recent range at 1.3145-1.3150. At the same time, the daily DMIs have also flipped to a bullish bias, which in turn raises the risk of an extended reversal in USDCAD. However, for a move towards 1.32, a breach of the descending trendline from the June high would be needed, which would also raise scope for a test of 1.3225 (38.2% Fib level).

USDCAD PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Feb 2019 – Jul 2019)

Chart by IG

Having failed to break above the 200DMA, the bullish momentum in the cross has eased somewhat. Trend signals have also pulled back, suggesting a lack of near-term direction. Topside resistance is situated at 82.41 (100DMA), while on the downside, support resides at 81.85-82.00.

CADJPY PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Sep 2018 – Jul 2019)

Chart by IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX