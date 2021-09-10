News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers

Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – COMMODITIES:

  • Gold prices digesting losses near $1800/oz after sharp reversal lower
  • Crude oil prices idling at chart resistance, trend bias favors weakness
  • Copper prices retesting the underside of just-broken support levels

GOLD (XAU/USD)

Gold prices are in digestion mode having erased close to two weeks of gains in a single day as US markets reopened after a holiday. Familiar inflection area support is back in play, with a daily close below the lower bound at 1787.37 eyeing the next key hurdle at 1755.50.

Resistance runs up into 1834.14. Securing a foothold above that – with confirmation on a daily closing basis – may set the stage for a push into a minor barrier at 1870.75, followed by another foray above the $1900/oz figure.

gold price chart - daily

Gold daily chart created withTradingView

CRUDE OIL (WTI)

Crude oil prices are struggling at the $70/bbl figure, marked by the confluence of a downward-sloping trend line and a prior inflection zone. Securing a daily close above this barrier would neutralize near-term selling pressure, setting the stage for a run into resistance at 72.78.

The lower bound of near-term support looks to be at 66.35. A break below that – again, with confirmation on a daily closing basis – may clear the way to challenge downside hurdles at 63.53 and 61.56.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil daily chart created withTradingView

COPPER (COMEX)

Copper prices have found their own confluent resistance, marked by former supports at overlapping uptrend barriers (one from March 2020, the other from June 2021) and a well-defined inflection zone. Securing an upside break would amount to a daily close above 4.4620. Resistance follows at 4.6275.

Initial swing low support is at 4.2060. A turn back below that may find its way to probing back below the 4.00 figure.

copper chart - daily

Copper daily chart created with TradingView

COMMODITIES TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Resumes Its Advance as Saudi Tankers Attacked
Crude Oil Price Resumes Its Advance as Saudi Tankers Attacked
2019-05-13 11:00:00
S&P 500 Tumbles as Trade War Tensions Spark US Yield Curve Inversion
S&P 500 Tumbles as Trade War Tensions Spark US Yield Curve Inversion
2019-05-09 15:30:00
DAX Outlook: Beware of Auto Tariff Threat - EU/US Trade War
DAX Outlook: Beware of Auto Tariff Threat - EU/US Trade War
2019-05-01 08:00:00
NZDUSD, AUDUSD, Crude Oil Technical Setups for Next Week
NZDUSD, AUDUSD, Crude Oil Technical Setups for Next Week
2019-04-18 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Mixed