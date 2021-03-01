US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing ECB Weekly Bond Purchases
2021-03-01 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Lower Ahead of This Week's Budget
2021-03-01 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 14:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.84%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 67.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xGzM0SUjeR
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into start of the week / month! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • wrote up the $Gold forecast for this week, a major level already in-play ~1725. #NFP the big item on the calendar, but lots of space on the chart until Friday https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2021/02/27/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Tanks-Hard-as-Yields-Inflation-Fears-Climb.html https://t.co/xrlEzFbspb
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0epJpm4UcD
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • The US Dollar has begun the week strongly, The $DXY has risen back above the 91.00 level to trade around its February highs. $USD https://t.co/RxZTJZpbSL
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/kJiIvjD1Bw
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (FEB) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally if Risk Sentiment Deteriorates
  • Japanese Yen Risks Remain as US Rates Rise
  • GBP Net Longs Extend Further

US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

CFTC positioning data for the week ending February 23rd, US Dollar shorts were slightly cut back against G10 currencies with leveraged funds once again driving the reduction. That said, with overall bearish positioning remaining elevated, there is a risk that the recent move higher in the greenback has more to go should risk sentiment deteriorate further in light of a continued sharp rally in global bond yields.

Last week, I highlighted that a move to 1.5% in the US 10yr should see equity markets rollover, particularly tech stocks given their lofty valuations. This indeed came to fruition with the help of a poor 7yr note auction prompting the 10yr to reach a peak of 1.61%. Across FX markets, trading the Japanese Yen has primarily been a rates play with the currency among the underperformers as US yields continue their climb, prompting USD/JPY to hit fresh YTD highs. In turn, the softer sentiment towards the Japanese Yen has been reflected in positioning data as net longs are cut back even further by both fast and real money accounts. That said, upside risks are likely to persist for USD/JPY.

Net longs in GBP have extended further, the 2021 top performing G10 currency benefits from a reduction in political risk premium and a successful COVID vaccine rollout, which in turn has seen the currency trade near 3yr highs against the greenback. Last week’s concern about overstretched valuations in GBP has eased, following an overdue correction across the board. That said, while the outlook remains supportive for the Pound, the preferred play for outperformance would be against low yielders (EUR, CHF, JPY).

Across the commodity currencies, the New Zealand Dollar remains the most overbought currency with real money accounts prompting the increase in net longs. At the most recent RBNZ meeting, the central bank had upgraded their outlook in light of the better than expected domestic data. Alongside this, the NZ government had surprised many by forcing the RBNZ to extend its remit to include housing market considerations, which in turn reduces the likelihood of boosting stimulus measures. That said, the ebb and flow of risk markets are likely to dictate near term direction for the currency.

NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 44% 16% 26%
Weekly 14% -22% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Weekly FX Positioning

US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to February 23rd, released February 26th)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

USD/JPY Positioning

US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

1-Week and 4-Week Positioning Change

US Dollar Shorts May Fuel Rally Further, Japanese Yen Tracks US Rates - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, USD/JPY Upside, NZD/USD Overbought - COT Report
US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, USD/JPY Upside, NZD/USD Overbought - COT Report
2021-02-22 12:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Deteriorates, CAD Flips to Bullish - COT Report
US Dollar Sentiment Deteriorates, CAD Flips to Bullish - COT Report
2020-12-29 10:30:00
US Dollar Shorts Reduced, NZD/USD Bulls Stretched - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Reduced, NZD/USD Bulls Stretched - COT Report
2020-12-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
Advertisement