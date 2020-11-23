News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

2020-11-23 16:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks
  • JPY Bulls Head for an Early Exit

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to November 17th, released November 20th)

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

In the latest reporting week to November 17th, CFTC data showed that speculators have re-engaged with unwinding USD shorts. This had largely been against funding currencies, in particular the Japanese Yen, which as I mentioned last week, would likely see an exit of long positions following recent vaccine updates. To that end, JPY longs were cut by $1.4bln with net long exposure now standing at $3.5bln. That said, while the current market consensus is for persistent USD selling on the back of synchronised global growth, near-term uncertainties do still pose a short-term risk, thus bouts of US Dollar short squeezes cannot be ruled out.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The Euro has continued to see a reduction in net longs with positioning cut by another $118mln. However, while I acknowledge the fact that CFTC data does not cover the whole Euro market, spot prices have remained resilient in light of risks regarding the recent veto by Poland and Hungary over the rule of law, while market complacency also looks apparent amid optimism over vaccine results.

Investors grew more bearish on the Pound, albeit slightly with net shorts up by $166mln. I turn, while this is likely to fuel a pop higher in GBP in the likely outcome that the EU and UK agree a trade deal, the fact that the market base case is for a trade deal to be struck, there is a risk of a “buy the rumour, sell the fact”, particularly when the economic backdrop for the UK remains a challenging one.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide
 US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

US Dollar |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

EUR/USD |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

GBP/USD |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

USD/JPY |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

USD/CHF |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

USD/CAD |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

AUD/USD |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

NZD/USD |

US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report US Dollar Short Squeeze Risks, JPY Longs Short-lived - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

