US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-18 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Challenge Chart Resistance After Chinese Economic Data
2020-10-19 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: Eyeing Chinese Data, US Earnings
2020-10-19 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Failure to Test Monthly Low Warns of Range Bound Prices
2020-10-19 05:00:00
Gold to Retain Inverse Relationship to USD on Dovish Fed Guidance
2020-10-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
2020-10-19 08:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • ECB's Mersch says will look at incoming data very carefully, including developments in the exchange rate $EUR
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/pNwQZBQmTd
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Mersch Speech due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.82%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oUD86pYTbK
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/i1xKedRaPF
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.65% Gold: 0.71% Oil - US Crude: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fz2jI1B7ks
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kq847YmFQw
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here:https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/4lAro5iGdm
US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

2020-10-19 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • USD Short Covering Persists
  • AUD/USD Bulls Head for the Exit
  • Euro Positive Drivers are Fading

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to October 12th, released October 16th)

Advertisement

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit- COT Report

The reporting week from Oct 7-12th saw speculators once again reduce their US Dollar shorts, reaffirming the case that the greenback has established a bottom in the short-term as uncertainties over the US election and resurgence of virus cases persist. The unwind of aggregate USD shorts is expected to continue, in turn, major USD counterparts are likely to struggle for upside, particularly the Euro, which makes up the largest proportion of USD shorts. Net longs in the Euro were cut by $811mln as supportive drivers for the EU begin to fade.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Across the commodity currencies, Australian Dollar net longs were cut by circa $500mln as gross shorts picked up. That said, with the RBA Governor giving the greenlight for further stimulus at the upcoming monetary policy meeting, the Aussie may underperform its counterparts ahead of the decision. NZD positioning saw a slight pick-up in the bullish bets while the Canadian Dollar saw a modest reduction in net shorts, the latter likely paying close attention to OPEC officials amid the increased downside risks to the oil market.

Speculators were less negative on the Pound as net shorts were cut by $117mln, however, this had been led by a pullback in both gross longs and gross shorts. Back and forth Brexit headlines continue to dictate the Pound, with trading conditions remaining somewhat choppy. While I remain in the camp that a Brexit deal will be eventually finalised, range trading will likely remain the state of play for the time being, until UK-EU negotiators show signs of a willingness to compromise.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

US Dollar |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

EUR/USD |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

GBP/USD |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

USD/JPY |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

USD/CHF |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

USD/CAD |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

AUD/USD |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

NZD/USD |

US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report US Dollar Short Covering, AUD/USD Bulls Exit - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Setback Amid Overbought Positioning - COT Report
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Setback Amid Overbought Positioning - COT Report
2020-10-12 09:30:00
USD Correction Poses Short Squeeze Concern, USD/JPY the Preferred Hedge of US Election Risk - COT Report
USD Correction Poses Short Squeeze Concern, USD/JPY the Preferred Hedge of US Election Risk - COT Report
2020-09-28 09:30:00
Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report
Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report
2020-09-21 09:45:00
Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report
Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report
2020-09-14 09:30:00
Advertisement