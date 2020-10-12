News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Rebound Susceptible to Weak Fundamentals, Dovish ECB
2020-10-12 07:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-12 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Earnings, Fiscal Stimulus Updates & Brexit Woes
2020-10-11 04:00:00
News
APAC Stocks Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Hang Seng Index, ASX 200
2020-10-12 04:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
News
Gold Price Recovers to Push RSI Indicator Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-12 05:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-12 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdowns, Brexit and Negative Interest Rates
2020-10-12 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Stimulus, GPB, Brexit, Earnings
2020-10-11 16:00:00
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Setback Amid Overbought Positioning - COT Report

2020-10-12 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

  • Euro Setback Risk Lingers as Positioning Remains in Overbought Territory
  • GBP/USD Bears Ease
  • Commodity Currencies Signal Reflation Theme is Alive

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to October 6th, released October 9th)

In the week September 30th-October 6th, the latest CFTC data continued show to a squeeze in USD shorts, which saw a reduction of $2bln against G10 currencies. Keep in mind however, that this does not take into account the 1% fall in the DXY after the reporting week. Alongside this, while overall bearish bets in the USD is at a two month low, positioning remains sizeable.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The bulk of the positioning change had been observed in the Euro as net longs were slashed by $2bln with gross longs liquidated and gross shorts picking up slightly. That said, with Euro positioning in overbought territory, there remains a persistent risk that the Euro is vulnerable to pullbacks, particularly as the ECB continue to fret over the strength of the Euro. However, with markets pricing in a democrat sweep in the US election, investors appear reluctant to depart with their significant exposure in the Euro.

Net shorts in the Pound eased slightly as optimism over a EU-UK trade deal continues to grow. Despite both parties stating that significant gaps persist. Beyond the headlines there is a sense that progress is being made and given that investors sit on the short side, a breakthrough can see the GBP/USD jump to 1.32-1.33 with EUR/GBP falling below 0.88. Elsewhere, across the commodity currencies, the reflation theme had been evident with investors buying up high-beta currencies as odds of a Biden presidency increased.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
US Dollar |

EUR/USD |

GBP/USD |

USD/JPY |

USD/CHF |

USD/CAD |

AUD/USD |

NZD/USD |

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

