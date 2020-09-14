Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
2020-09-14 08:00:00
GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension
2020-09-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/9Vh5mQUsMA
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -7.7% Expected: -8.2% Previous: -12% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: -7.7 Expected: -8.2% Previous: -12.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -8.2% Previous: -12.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/cYlxLmgu3o
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8eyTqk79CF
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.95% Silver: 0.72% Gold: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PHNUwwVXWi
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fHhcA3twNo
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/xe947SE8BS
  • #Nasdaq100, #SP500 Index May Rise Ahead of #FOMC Rate Decision $NDQ $SPX - https://t.co/4Oxgc8p721 https://t.co/9jA0hWnGAa
Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

2020-09-14 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks
  • US Dollar Sentiment Improves Slightly
  • Euro Bulls Ease, However, Lack of ECB Concern Over FX Strength Underpins

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to September 8th, released September 11th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

The week of September 1-8th, speculative net shorts in the US Dollar had eased albeit by a marginal $286mln to total $33bln against major G10 currencies. Perhaps the most notable highlight is the complacency shown in GBP positioning. Net longs had doubled to $1bln after outrights shorts had been squeezed, however, as no-deal Brexit risks have soared over the past week, this suggests that traders have been badly positioned, hence the correction in the Pound. As such, given current positioning has under-priced no-deal risks, the Pound risks a deeper drop on heightened political uncertainty. Although, with that being said my base case is that a trade deal will ultimately be reached with the EU, and thus EUR/GBP above 0.9350 would offer value, given its failure to hold above this level in recent years.

Following the rejection from 1.20, traders had appeared to lighten up on exposure in the Euro amid the risks of ECB potentially jawboning the currency. Although, with the ECB meeting suggesting that they will look through current strength in the Euro, a retest of the 1.20 handle cannot be ruled out.

Across commodity currencies, both the AUD and NZD were net sold by $135mln and $147mln respectively amid the correction in the tech sector, while a resurgence in coronavirus cases prompting fresh restrictive measures had also played its part. The Canadian Dollar on the other hand saw net shorts cut by just over 1/3 to $1.3bln, although, without reading too much into this, I suspect next week’s positioning data will highlight renewed selling in the Loonie amid the fall out in oil prices.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
 Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

US Dollar |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

EUR/USD |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT ReportEuro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

GBP/USD |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT ReportEuro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

USD/JPY |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT ReportEuro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

USD/CHF |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT ReportEuro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

USD/CAD |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

AUD/USD |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

NZD/USD |

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Longs Cut as ECB Fret Over Euro Strength - COT Report
EUR/USD Longs Cut as ECB Fret Over Euro Strength - COT Report
2020-09-07 09:30:00
US Dollar Shorts Easing, GBP/USD Flips to Net Long- COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Easing, GBP/USD Flips to Net Long- COT Report
2020-08-24 09:30:00
US Dollar Crowded Shorts at 9 Year High, Beware FOMO Traders - COT Report
US Dollar Crowded Shorts at 9 Year High, Beware FOMO Traders - COT Report
2020-08-17 09:30:00
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
Advertisement