US Dollar Bearish Bets Rise, EUR/USD in Favour - COT Report

2020-06-01 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Raise Bearish Bets
  • EUR/USD in Favour on Historic EU Aid Proposal
  • Brexit Uncertainty Sees GBP Shorts Continue to Pick-Up

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to May 26th, released May 29th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

In the week to May 26th, investors had raised their net shorts in the US Dollar for the first time in 5 weeks, raising bearish bets by $970mln to $7.6bln against its G10 counterparts. This came amid a notable pick-up in both JPY and EUR net longs of $834mln and $418mln respectively. However, with risk sentiment remaining buoyant, the US Dollar stands to weaken in the absence of a significant escalation of tensions between the US and China.

Brexit uncertainty continues to creep in for the Pound as speculators raise their short exposure in the currency. EU-UK trade talks will commence this week, although, given that both parties have been unwilling to budge from their red lines, a lack of progress could see GBP struggle in the short-term.

Bullish positioning in the Swiss Franc remains stretched and thus partly explains the sizeable appreciation in EUR/CHF as funds square positions amid the EU’s historic step towards debt mutualisation. Further signs that the ambitious EU package will be agreed would likely see an extension in EUR/CHF gains as sovereign risks recede.

Across the commodity FX space, investors remained cautious on the Australian Dollar with net shorts seeing a marginal increase. However, given that the currency has largely taken its cue from the pick-up in US indices, upsides risks for the Aussie may persist.

US Dollar |

EUR/USD |

GBP/USD |

USD/JPY |

USD/CHF |

USD/CAD |

AUD/USD |

NZD/USD |

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

