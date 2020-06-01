US Dollar Bearish Bets Rise, EUR/USD in Favour - COT Report

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

US Dollar Raise Bearish Bets

EUR/USD in Favour on Historic EU Aid Proposal

Brexit Uncertainty Sees GBP Shorts Continue to Pick-Up

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to May 26th, released May 29th)

Recommended by Justin McQueen Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

US Dollar Raise Bearish Bets, EUR/USD in Favour - COT Report

In the week to May 26th, investors had raised their net shorts in the US Dollar for the first time in 5 weeks, raising bearish bets by $970mln to $7.6bln against its G10 counterparts. This came amid a notable pick-up in both JPY and EUR net longs of $834mln and $418mln respectively. However, with risk sentiment remaining buoyant, the US Dollar stands to weaken in the absence of a significant escalation of tensions between the US and China.

Brexit uncertainty continues to creep in for the Pound as speculators raise their short exposure in the currency. EU-UK trade talks will commence this week, although, given that both parties have been unwilling to budge from their red lines, a lack of progress could see GBP struggle in the short-term.

Bullish positioning in the Swiss Franc remains stretched and thus partly explains the sizeable appreciation in EUR/CHF as funds square positions amid the EU’s historic step towards debt mutualisation. Further signs that the ambitious EU package will be agreed would likely see an extension in EUR/CHF gains as sovereign risks recede.

Across the commodity FX space, investors remained cautious on the Australian Dollar with net shorts seeing a marginal increase. However, given that the currency has largely taken its cue from the pick-up in US indices, upsides risks for the Aussie may persist.

US Dollar |

EUR/USD |

GBP/USD |

USD/JPY |

USD/CHF |

USD/CAD |

AUD/USD |

NZD/USD |

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX