US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-18 11:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Will Euro vs USD Resume Bearish Price Action ?
2020-05-18 09:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit One-Month Highs On Economic Re-Start Hopes
2020-05-18 06:17:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-17 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-18 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit One-Month Highs On Economic Re-Start Hopes
2020-05-18 06:17:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-18 11:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report
2020-05-18 09:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Key USD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-05-18 11:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-18 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China will look to impose anti-dumping duty on Australian Barley $AUD
  • Moderna reports ‘positive’ data on early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial and will begin final stage trial in July
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAg0bAUr https://t.co/ymodN8T4GB
  • $XAUUSD: el oro avanza sin freno por encima de 1.760$, máximo de 7 años #gold #oro #trading https://t.co/vGnuJ4y69r
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-18
  • #Equities: The big question is whether this is a mere pullback in a bigger-picture bullish trend or, whether the past seven weeks of strength was that pullback before bears re-take control. Moreequities technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/cuSMK8stqH https://t.co/vFlnCEKmow
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yp6eQR3yaA
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/Qinb6lXIze
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 7.45% Silver: 4.27% Gold: 1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/m6rX1nQRzQ
  • ECB's Cos says crisis will probably last longer than anticipated
US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

2020-05-18 09:34:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Shorts Continue Unwind
  • GBP/USD Outlook Grows More Bearish
  • Investor Positioning Little Change, Highlighting Choppy Price Action

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to May 12th, released May 15th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Growing More Bearish - COT Report

In the week ending May 12th, speculators had reduced their net shorts in the US Dollar by a marginal $144mln against G10 currencies. In turn, this reflects that recent choppy price action across the FX space with the majority of currencies trading in relatively tight ranges.

Once again, investors raised their net shorts in the Pound with overall bearish bets totalling $1bln. However, given that GBP is now faced with EU-UK trade talks reaching an impasse ahead of the transition period deadline (June 30th), short positioning is marginal at best and thus somewhat under-pricing political risks. While BoE officials have been talking up the prospects of NIRP reaching the UK.

Antipodeans (AUD, NZD) were net sold by non-commercials with rising US-China tensions beginning to weigh on high-beta currencies. Alongside this, Australia is also caught up in a trade spat with China, which in turn could see tariffs placed on Australia. Elsewhere, the outlook for NZD remains notably weak, particularly after last week’s dovish RBNZ meeting, in which the central bank had been more explicit on negative rates while also opening up the door to direct FX intervention.

Across the safe-havens, the Swiss Franc saw a slight easing of its bullish bets with the currency net sold by $144mln as further CHF upside remains capped, while JPY saw a slight increase in net longs.

The Euro saw a marginal increase in bullish positioning (+$257mln), however, leveraged funds and real money flows had been net sellers of the currency. In light of the soft macro backdrop and concerns over Europe's stability, risks remain tilted to the downside in EUR/USD.

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

EUR/USD |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

GBP/USD |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

USD/JPY |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

USD/CHF |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

USD/CAD |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

AUD/USD |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

NZD/USD |

US Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT ReportUS Dollar Shorts Unwind, GBP/USD Outlook Growing More Bearish - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar in Favour vs EUR/USD & GBP/USD, CHF Bulls Rise - COT Report
US Dollar in Favour vs EUR/USD & GBP/USD, CHF Bulls Rise - COT Report
2020-05-11 09:39:00
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Report
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Report
2020-05-04 11:00:00
US Dollar Buying Reappears, GBP/USD Shorts Pick Up - COT Report
US Dollar Buying Reappears, GBP/USD Shorts Pick Up - COT Report
2020-05-04 08:00:00
US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report
US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report
2020-04-27 09:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.