We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bleak as ECB Forecasters Predict Economic Slump
2020-05-04 09:40:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor
2020-05-04 11:00:00
Crude Oil Recoups Some Losses Despite New US-China Trade Tensions
2020-05-04 06:03:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor
2020-05-04 11:00:00
Crude Oil Recoups Some Losses Despite New US-China Trade Tensions
2020-05-04 06:03:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stalls, FTSE 100 Uneasy as US-China Tensions Increase
2020-05-04 08:23:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, US Dollar May Continue Higher Amid Global Recession Fears
2020-05-04 07:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-04 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/bXn16MaJt6
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence, Actual: 37.4 Expected: N/A Previous: 44.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • $GBPUSD: guerras comerciales, #BOE y #Brexit dejan a la libra sin apoyo #gbp #usd #trading https://t.co/xgdNmt47u4
  • RT @LizAnnSonders: U.S. economic data now worse than during GFC, when comparing incoming data releases to 1-year averages @DataArbor https:…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oATYtQ7daN
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 44.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • The $JPY has been confined to narrow daily ranges around an important USD/JPY retracement level for two weeks. Can April’s end bring a break of this deadlock? https://t.co/lygVycP0lm https://t.co/lEjeqEAENJ
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/E6bOPTqaJB
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.45% Silver: 0.21% Oil - US Crude: -5.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VUDRGLkeD7
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor

Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor

2020-05-04 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Copper Analysis & News

  • Fundamental Support for Gold Sees Investors Raise Bullish Bets
  • Speculators Beginning to Position for Future Oil Rally
  • Short-Term Factors Remain Bearish for Oil However

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Gold: In the week to April 28th, funds raised their long positions in gold by 2%, while outright shorts were slashed by 16%. As such, given that the macro backdrop remains fragile, fundamental support for the precious metal looks set to persist, particularly with renewed US-China tensions.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% 2% 12%
Weekly 20% -21% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Oil: Speculators have increased their long exposure to crude oil futures with buying likely driven by the risk-on sentiment. Alongside this, despite the short-term pressures expected to weigh on the energy market due to storage capacity constraints and oversupply, speculators appear to use this as an opportunity to prepare themselves for a future rally.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 7% 9%
Weekly -23% 16% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Current Positions

Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to April 28th, released May 1st)

Oil Price Chart and Positions

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

Gold Price Chart and Positions

Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT ReporInvestors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor

Silver Price Chart and Positions

Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT ReporInvestors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor

Copper Price Chart and Positions

Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT ReporInvestors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Repor

*Long & Short positions are adjusted for open interest

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Buying Reappears, GBP/USD Shorts Pick Up - COT Report
US Dollar Buying Reappears, GBP/USD Shorts Pick Up - COT Report
2020-05-04 08:00:00
US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report
US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report
2020-04-27 09:30:00
EUR/USD Longs Rise as US Dollar Selling Continues - COT Report
EUR/USD Longs Rise as US Dollar Selling Continues - COT Report
2020-04-20 08:25:00
US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report
US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report
2020-04-14 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.