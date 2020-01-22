We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report

2020-01-22 08:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Copper Analysis & News

  • Gold Net Longs Reduced for the First Time in a Month
  • Crude Oil Positions Largely Unchanged
  • Copper Bulls Rise

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Gold: The latest CFTC report showed that investors had cut back on their gross longs by 3%, with shorts rising 1% and thus marking the first reduction in gold net longs (-4%) for the first time in a month. This came amid the correction in the precious metal following the brief uptick above $1600. Alongside this, while gold prices have been in consolidation, the performance of the precious metal tends to soften after the Chinese Lunar New Year (Jan 24-30th) and thus risks are tilted to the downside in the absence of a pullback in equity markets.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Oil: Positioning changes in Brent crude were largely left unchanged with net longs seeing only a marginal lift on short covering as shorts were cut by 7%. Subsequently, the ratio of long/short positions are at 7:1, equaling the level seen at the back end of last year.

Copper: With the US and China officially signing off the Phase 1 trade deal, this has marked the peak in trade war tariffs. In turn, speculators raised their longs in copper by 12%, which are at the highest since June 2018 amid the boost in risk sentiment, while shorts grew marginally by 3%. That said, given that we see equity markets as somewhat overheated, there are risks of a short-term dip in industrial metals.

Current Positions

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to January 14th, released January 17th)

Oil

Crude Oil Longs Outnumber Shorts by 7:1

COT Report Crude Oil PricesPlease add a description for the image.

Gold

Gold Net Longs Reduced for the First Time in a Month

COT Report Gold PricePlease add a description for the image.

Silver

COT Report Silver PricePlease add a description for the image.

Copper

Copper Bulls Lifted on Increased Risk Taking

COT Report Copper PricePlease add a description for the image.

*Long & Short positions are adjusted for open interest

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2018/12/12/the-predictive-power-of-the-cot-report.html?ref-author=McQueen

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

