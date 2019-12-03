US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to November 26th, Delayed Release due to Thanksgiving Holiday)
In the latest positioning update from the CFTC, data showed that speculators had once again raised their net long exposure in the US Dollar with bullish bets rising around $1.8bln to $22.4bln against G10 currencies.
The largest weekly change had been observed in the Canadian Dollar, which saw another reduction in long positions of $643mln amid the continued weakness in Canadian data. Consequently, positioning in CAD has continued to move towards neutral territory and thus further selling may begin to ease slightly.
Given that risk appetite had remained positive as US equity markets pushed toward record highs, safe-haven currencies were out of favour with sentiment in the JPY and CHF deteriorating further following a $500mln increase in net shorts.
Elsewhere, GBP gross shorts rose by 4k lots which in turn led to a $364mln increase in net shorts. As such, this may explain Sterling’s inability to break above the 1.3000 handle ahead of the general election. Elsewhere, the Euro saw a slight reduction in net shorts as speculators engaged in taking up fresh long positions, however, the Euro remains the largest bearish bet in the G10 complex.
