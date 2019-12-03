We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report

2019-12-03 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report – Analysis and Talking Points

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

COT FX Table

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to November 26th, Delayed Release due to Thanksgiving Holiday)

US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed – COT Report

In the latest positioning update from the CFTC, data showed that speculators had once again raised their net long exposure in the US Dollar with bullish bets rising around $1.8bln to $22.4bln against G10 currencies.

The largest weekly change had been observed in the Canadian Dollar, which saw another reduction in long positions of $643mln amid the continued weakness in Canadian data. Consequently, positioning in CAD has continued to move towards neutral territory and thus further selling may begin to ease slightly.

Given that risk appetite had remained positive as US equity markets pushed toward record highs, safe-haven currencies were out of favour with sentiment in the JPY and CHF deteriorating further following a $500mln increase in net shorts.

Elsewhere, GBP gross shorts rose by 4k lots which in turn led to a $364mln increase in net shorts. As such, this may explain Sterling’s inability to break above the 1.3000 handle ahead of the general election. Elsewhere, the Euro saw a slight reduction in net shorts as speculators engaged in taking up fresh long positions, however, the Euro remains the largest bearish bet in the G10 complex.

COT FX RANGE

US Dollar

USD COT POSITIONING

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

USD/CHF

USD/CAD

AUD/USD

NZD/USD

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.