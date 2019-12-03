We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
2019-12-03 16:30:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
British Pound Back to the Big Figure 1.3000: GBP/USD Price Outlook
2019-12-03 13:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election
2019-12-03 11:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump Says it Might be Better to Wait Until After 2020 Election for China Trade Deal

Real Time News
  • #Euro Price Outlook: $EURUSD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance- https://t.co/9jXyCjyT38 https://t.co/YKZ8qdBRfy
  • En español: El precio del oro trepa con una convicción arrolladora por el pesimismo comercial y las dudas sobre el acuerdo de Trump #XAUUSD #trading $gold https://t.co/Q9edepDb7D https://t.co/FRJayjDoun
  • US looking to impose 100% tariffs on $2.4 billion of French imports. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/ewgwPZmniQ https://t.co/zqjkg0SZRD
  • According to Reuters, a draft of a SPD motion for party congress calls for additional public investment, adding this must not be prevented by 'dogmatic positions' such as 'black zero' budget policy of no new debt $EURUSD $EURJPY $DAX
  • President Trump says next G7 Summit will be at Camp David Presidential retreat in Maryland #G7
  • President Trump says he has not spoken to China's Xi recently, but that China called "us" today and yesterday to talk trade #Tradewar
  • President Trump says China called the United States today and yesterday on trade #Tradewar $SPX
  • President Trump says it can't be an even deal with China $SPX
  • $EURUSD getting really comfortable against this resistance zone https://t.co/cus3Jxedqu
  • Will $GBPUSD close the year above or below 1.3000? Need some information before you can vote? Check this out! https://t.co/wL9DywTa6u
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report

Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report

2019-12-03 16:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report: Analysis & News

  • Oil Bulls Await OPEC Meeting
  • Gold Longs Liquidated Amid Consolidation
  • Copper Outlook Growing Increasingly Bearish

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Oil: As OPEC looks set to extend its current production quota with a small bullish risk that the cuts could be deepened (As a reminder, OPEC sources hinted at deeper oil cuts of 400kbpd). Hedge funds extended their long positions in Brent crude, which in turn has kept oil prices somewhat underpinned, consequently, speculators now hold the largest bullish bet in Brent crude oil since the end of May.

Gold / Silver: The continued consolidation between $1450-1480 prompted speculators to liquidate some long positions, which had been cut by 8%, while short positions rose 1%. In turn, this saw net long positions cut by over 20k contracts to the smallest bullish bet since mid-June. That said, given that trade war uncertainty persists, downside in gold is somewhat limited to $1450. (Of note, on the seasonal front, Gold has tended to bottom at the end of the year with the precious metal underpinned by renewed demand in January). Elsewhere, managed funds slashed their silver shorts by 18% (lowest since October 11th) with long positions modestly higher by 3%.

Copper: The industrial metal saw a marginal increase in net shorts (1-month highs) as investors continued to shed their long positions for a 3rd consecutive week. As such, this suggests that the optimism pertaining to the US-China phase 1 agreement looks to have peaked, therefore an escalation in tensions between the US and China is likely to deteriorate sentiment further in copper.

Current Positions

Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to November 26th, released December 2nd)

Oil

Brent crude oil COT reportPlease add a description for the image.

Gold

gold net positions cot reportPlease add a description for the image.

Silver

Silver net positions COT reportPlease add a description for the image.

Copper

copper net positions cot reportPlease add a description for the image.

*Long & Short positions are adjusted for open interest

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report
US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report
2019-11-25 09:00:00
US Dollar Selling Reverses, AUD/USD Shorts Surge, CAD Selling Begins - COT Report
US Dollar Selling Reverses, AUD/USD Shorts Surge, CAD Selling Begins - COT Report
2019-11-18 09:15:00
US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Shorts Soar, CAD Longs Vulnerable - COT Report
US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Shorts Soar, CAD Longs Vulnerable - COT Report
2019-11-11 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bullish
Copper
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.