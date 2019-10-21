We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

2019-10-21 08:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report – Analysis and Talking Points

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to October 15th, released October 18th)

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short – COT Report

The latest CFTC positioning data showed that speculators extended their USDnet long positions by $2.1bln vs G10 currencies with most of the increase due to the deterioration in Japanese Yen sentiment. Consequently, overall US Dollar bullish bets are at the highest since late June.

The largest positional change ($2.05bln) had been observed in the Japanese Yen, which saw speculators flip back to net short as demand for safe havens eased following the reduced risks associated to US-China trade war tensions, alongside no-deal Brexit concerns.

Surprisingly, Sterling speculative net shorts were largely unchanged, despite the currency surging over 5% to 1.28 during the reporting period, which in turn may suggest that GBP bears are somewhat complacent. As such, risks remain firmly skewed to the upside for the Pound provided UK PM Johnson manages to pass his deal through parliament.

Canadian Dollar sentiment grew increasingly bullish with net longs doubling to $982mln amid recent better than expected Canadian data, most notably the strong labour market report. Elsewhere, antipodean currencies (AUD, NZD) saw net shorts boosted in which the New Zealand Dollar saw gross shorts rising nearly 2k contracts, further highlighting that bearish positioning in the Kiwi remains extreme and thus risks are asymmetrically tilted to the upside.

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

US Dollar

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

EUR/USD

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

USD/JPY

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

USD/CHF

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

USD/CAD

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

AUD/USD

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

NZD/USD

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japenese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.