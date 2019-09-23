We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-23
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Italian official expects 2019 budget deficit of 2.1% and targets 2020 budget deficit of 2-2.1% of GDP
  • EU's Barnier says right now there is no basis for reaching a deal but will continue to talk $GBP
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/yoaRrW8i2W
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W6VMYTfMge
  • LIVE NOW: Technical Strategist @MBForex reviews the setups he's tracking into the open in his Weekly Strategy Webinar! https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • EU's Barnier says the UK's proposals on border between Ireland and North Ireland are unacceptable, adds that it is hard to see how they will arrive at a solution that fulfils the objectives of the backstop $GBP
  • German Foreign Minister states that proposals presented by the UK last week were a step forward $GBP
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

2019-09-23 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report – Analysis and Talking Points

  • US Dollar Longs Rise $2.3bln
  • Euro Shorts Jump on ECB
  • GBP Shorts Ease Slightly
  • NZD Bearish Sentiment at Extreme Levels

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to September 17th, released September 20th)

Euro Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP Shorts Remain Extreme, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

The latest CFTC positioning data show that speculators boosted their bullish bets in the US Dollar, with net longs rising by $2.33bln against the G10 pairs, while overall net longs rose by $2.8bln. This had largely been sparked by the sharp increase in Euro net shorts of $2.6bln as investors reacted to the ECB meeting through cutting their gross longs 16k contracts to 164k.

Elsewhere, GBP net shorts had been pared slightly with a reduction of $389mln, however, bearish positioning within the currency remains somewhat excessive with shorts outnumbering longs by 5:1. Across commodity currencies, speculators have added to bullish bets on the Canadian Dollar with net longs rising $621mln to $1.5bln, while bearish sentiment in the New Zealand Dollar are at extreme levels as net shorts increase to $2.29bln.

Among the safe-haven currencies, the Japanese Yen saw net longs slashed by $1bln amid the slight improvement in risk-sentiment, while positioning in the Swiss Franc remains relatively neutral.

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

*16th and 84th percentile highlighted over 3-year period.

US Dollar

USD CFTC POSITIONING

EUR/USD

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

GBP/USD

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

USD/JPY

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

USD/CHF

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

USD/CAD

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

AUD/USD

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT ReportEUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

NZD/USD

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

CAD Bullish Positions Double, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, US Dollar Longs Slashed – COT Report
CAD Bullish Positions Double, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, US Dollar Longs Slashed – COT Report
2019-09-16 12:00:00
GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report
GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report
2019-09-09 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Increasingly Bullish, US Dollar Longs Cut - COT Report
Japanese Yen Increasingly Bullish, US Dollar Longs Cut - COT Report
2019-09-02 11:00:00
JPY Bulls Approaching Extreme Levels, EUR/USD Shorts Slashed - COT Report
JPY Bulls Approaching Extreme Levels, EUR/USD Shorts Slashed - COT Report
2019-08-27 11:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.