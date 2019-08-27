Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

COT Report: Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD Net Longs Ease Amid Demand for Safe-Havens
  • JPY Longs Rising Towards Extreme Levels
  • EUR/USD Shorts Slashed

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Please add a description for the image.

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to August 20th, released August 23rd)

JPY Bulls Approaching Extreme Levels, EUR/USD Shorts Slashed - COT Update

The latest CFTC positioning data showed that investors had once again cut their US Dollar long exposure, dropping to $14.498bln vs G10 currencies. Much of this had been down to the sizeable reduction in Euro net shorts (-$1.244bln) as gross shorts had been cut by 7,431 contracts. Elsewhere, investors continued to seek safe-havens amid the increasingly uncertainty economic environment, as such, Japanese Yen bullish bets rose by $768mln to $3.666bln, highest since November 2016, which Swiss Franc net shorts had been scaled back.

GBP positioning had been relatively unchanged with bearish bets easing slightly to $7.028bln, nonetheless, market participants remain the most bearish on the Pound in the G10 FX space. Risk sensitive currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD) also saw little movement.

US DOLLAR

Please add a description for the image.

EURUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

GBPUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USDJPY

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USDCHF

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USDCAD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

AUDUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

NZDUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

KEY TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX