Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

COT Report: Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD Net Longs Ease Amid Demand for Safe-Havens
  • JPY Bulls Soar
  • GBP Sees Modest Short Covering

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Please add a description for the image.

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to August 13th, released August 16th)

CAD Longs Cut, GBP Remains Bearish, JPY Longs Extended- COT Update

The latest CFTC positioning data shows US Dollar saw net longs cut by $950mln to $16.6bln vs. G10 currencies with speculators demanding safe-havens amid the rising concerns surrounding the global economic outlook. Investors continued to pile into the Japanese Yen with net longs boosted by $1.65bln to total $2.9bln, largest bullish bet on the Yen since the back-end of 2016.

Elsewhere, broad selling had been observed across the risk sensitive currencies as investors cut their long exposure to the Canadian Dollar by $746mln, while bearish bets on AUD and NZD has been increased by $525mln and $114mln respectively.

Modest short covering in GBP amid a $588mln reduction in bearish bets. However, this may be somewhat temporary given the ongoing risks tied to Brexit uncertainty. The Euro saw net shorts lifted slightly, which could continue in the run up to the next ECB meeting.

US DOLLAR

Please add a description for the image.

EURUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

GBPUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USDJPY

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USDCHF

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USDCAD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

AUDUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

NZDUSD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

KEY TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX