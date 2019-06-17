Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

COT Report: Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD Bullish Positions cut to $32.1bln
  • CHF Shorts are Squeezed
  • CAD Longs Increase on Improving Data

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to June 11th, released June 14th)

US Dollar Outlook Less Bullish, CHF Shorts Cut - COT Update

Speculative positioning in the USD had been cut by above $2.5bln vs G10 currencies to $32.1bln. However, with that said, weekly changes in the majors (EUR, GBP & JPY) had been relatively muted. The increase in risk averse sentiment saw a short squeeze in CHF with net short bets being cut by over $1.4bln, as such, short positions now outnumber longs by 6.5:1 (Prev. 8.9:1)

Elsewhere, across commodity currencies, bearish sentiment in the Canadian Dollar eased as speculators took comfort from the recent improvement in Canadian data. Consequently, gross longs had been added, resulting in a $646mln reduction in net shorts. Little change seen both the Aussie or Kiwi.

US Dollar

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX