EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Tough Barrier Ahead
2022-11-14 07:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After Fed Clarification. Has the DXY Index Peaked?
2022-11-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold Looks Like Neither Inflation Hedge Nor Safe Haven
2022-11-14 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Under a Range of Influences This Week
2022-11-14 10:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises
2022-11-14 11:30:46
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.
2022-11-14 10:23:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Under a Range of Influences This Week

British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Under a Range of Influences This Week

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • The US dollar looks to consolidate recent losses.
  • Inflation, jobs, and the Autumn Statement will steer GBP this week.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Cable (GBP/USD) is up over 14% since it hit its nadir on September 26 and now is looking at levels last seen nearly three months ago. The heavy Liz Truss/Kwasi Kwarteng sell-off in Sterling has been mostly reversed, while the recent weakness of the US dollar is giving the move a secondary push. The US dollar has fallen sharply over the last two weeks as traders pare back their bets of another super-sized US rate hike for a more moderate approach.

This trimming of expectations was noted over the weekend by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller who said that last Friday’s US CPI report was ‘just one data point’ and that 7.7% was still an ‘enormous’ number. He added that while the Fed may consider slowing the pace of future rate hikes, this does not mean that the central bank was ‘softening’ its commitment to crimp price pressures.

While market expectations are moving lower, US Treasury yields remain lofty, underpinning the greenback and limiting further losses. US 1-year paper still offers a chunky 4.62% yield, while the 2-year UST offers 4.39%.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) – November 14, 2022

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

This week Sterling traders will have some domestic data and events to look at with the latest unemployment and inflation releases on tap. The UK jobs market remains strong but may start to see a shift in the coming months as the economy slows further, while headline inflation is expected to push higher again in this month’s report before heading sharply lower next year. There is also the delayed Autumn Statement on Thursday where Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut spending and increase a range of taxes to fill a £50bn black hole created by the last, short-lived, Conservative government.

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the DailyFX Calendar.

The move higher in cable is now slowing down and will likely respond to this week’s calendar events. The 1.1740 level may act as short-term support ahead of 1.1650, while last Friday’s 1.1855 print will act as first-line resistance.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – November 14. 2022

Charts via TradingView

Retail Traders Slash Their GBP/USD Exposure

Retail trader data show 42.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.36 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.98% higher than yesterday and 32.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.44% higher than yesterday and 44.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% 7% 11%
Weekly -24% 29% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises
USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises
2022-11-14 11:30:46
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?
2022-11-14 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge
2022-11-13 07:00:08
