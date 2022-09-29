 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
German Inflation Soars to 10% in September, EUR/USD Heads to 0.9750
2022-09-29 12:09:00
Euro Breaking News: Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment Slide Further, ECB Face Tough Balancing Act
2022-09-29 09:30:09
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent in Limbo as OPEC Meeting Draws Near
2022-09-29 07:59:27
Crude Oil Rallies with Gold Prices as Markets Entertain a Less Hawkish Fed After BoE QE
2022-09-29 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook: A Bounce on the Cards?
2022-09-29 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Surge in a Comeback Rally Amid BoE’s Rescue Plan
2022-09-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – Gold Rally Stalling as Familiar Fears Return
2022-09-29 10:30:00
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Eerily Calm Ahead of US Session
2022-09-29 11:56:28
British Pound Bounces as BoE Buying Gilts Stems Havoc for Now. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-09-29 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
More View more
German Inflation Soars to 10% in September, EUR/USD Heads to 0.9750

German Inflation Soars to 10% in September, EUR/USD Heads to 0.9750

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German inflation hits double-figures in September.
  • Hawkish ECB speakers eye a 75 basis point hike in October.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

German inflation jumped in September to 10%, beating market expectations and last month’s print with ease. Energy costs continue to rise, while the German government’s three months of rail subsidies ran out this month driving transport costs higher.

Earlier today the final Euro Area consumer confidence figures showed economic sentiment weakening further, while the headline consumer confidence reading was confirmed at -28.8, the lowest reading since the series began.

Euro Breaking News: Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment Slide Further, ECB Faces Tough Balancing Act

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Hawkish ECB Talk

The latest round of speeches from ECB members now suggests that a 75 basis point rate hike is likely next month, with multiple rate hikes also expected over the next several meetings. ECB vice president Luis de Guindos today reiterated that inflation in the Euro Zone remains very high - and that growth is slowing - and channeling his inner Mario Draghi said the central bank had to do whatever it takes to lower inflation. ECB council member Georg Muller today called for a significant rate hike, while board member Gediminas Simkus said his preference was for a 75 basis point hike at the October meeting.

EUR/USD is pressing against yesterday’s high print, buoyed in part by the regional German inflation releases out earlier today. While the single currency may push higher, there remains a cluster of old prints on either side of parity that will likely stall any move higher.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart September 29, 2022

Retail trader data show 68.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.21 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 15.83% lower than yesterday and 20.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.23% higher than yesterday and 12.90% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 13% -4%
Weekly -9% -7% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Eerily Calm Ahead of US Session
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Eerily Calm Ahead of US Session
2022-09-29 11:56:28
Euro Breaking News: Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment Slide Further, ECB Face Tough Balancing Act
Euro Breaking News: Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment Slide Further, ECB Face Tough Balancing Act
2022-09-29 09:30:09
British Pound Bounces as BoE Buying Gilts Stems Havoc for Now. Where to for GBP/USD?
British Pound Bounces as BoE Buying Gilts Stems Havoc for Now. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-09-29 02:00:00
USD/CAD Reveres from Fresh Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
USD/CAD Reveres from Fresh Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-09-29 01:00:05
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish