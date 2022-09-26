OECD Interim Report Highlights Persistent Inflation and Higher Rates

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Forecast – EUR/USD Slumps to a Fresh 20-Year Low, Ifo Warns of a Recession
2022-09-26 09:19:06
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow On Edge of Bear Market, Recession Fears Rise, GBPUSD Tips Financial Stability Fears
2022-09-24 20:30:09
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability
2022-09-26 08:00:35
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Intervention Might be Tested. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-26 02:00:00
More View more
OECD Interim Report Highlights Persistent Inflation and Higher Rates

OECD Interim Report Highlights Persistent Inflation and Higher Rates

Richard Snow, Analyst

OECD Economic Outlook Interim Report

  • Global growth revised lower – Germany, Russia among the biggest losers
  • Inflation becoming more entrenched in advanced economies
  • OECD Recommendations: Higher rates for adv economies, fiscal support should be temporary and targeted energy security efforts need to hasten the green transition
Advertisement

OECD Revises Global Growth Lower – Germany and Russia Among the Biggest Losers

Somewhat unsurprisingly the two regions most closely linked to the fallout surrounding the Ukraine invasion, Germany and Russia, have seen sizeable downward revisions to growth. Sanctions against Russia have clearly had an effect, seeing GDP growth decline from the 2021 figure of 4.7% to -5.5% in the latest OECD interim report for 2022. The 2023 figure is expected to remain weak at -4.5%, however, a lot can happen between now and the end of 2023.

The economic repercussions of the war has certainly hit the euro zone hard. Germany has been particularly hard hit due to its reliance on Russian gas exports. With Russia weaponizing gas flows to the EU’s largest economy, Germany is gearing up for a cold winter and potential gas rationing if alternative gas supplies fail to materialize. The OECD has lowered Germany’s GDP growth by 0.7% from the June estimate and is forecast to drop to -0.7% in 2023 (a drop of a massive -2.4% from the June estimates).

The German stock index (DAX) continues the yearly decline and has recently broken below a key level of prior support at 12424.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 03
( 02:10 GMT )
Recommended by Richard Snow
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Global Growth Revised Lower from Mid-Year Report

Source: OECD interim report

Price pressures have proven to be more widespread than initially anticipated, particularly for the UK, adding immense pressure to the pound sterling. According to the OECD and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 80% of the constituents that make up the UK’s inflation basket (CPI) have reached 4%. Other regions exhibiting signs of widespread inflation include the US and the Euro area which both sit just above 60%.

The prolonged conflict in Ukraine has played a significant part when it comes to broadening price pressures shortly after supply constraints gripped the world due to the reopening of the global economy.

Inflation has Become More Entrenched (UK, US and EU)

Source: OECD interim report

OECD Foresees Higher Rates for Major Central Banks

In addition, the OECD forecasts that interest rates will continue to rise, particularly in advanced economies. It sees the Fed funds rate rising to 4.5% - 4.75% in 2023, in line with current market expectations. It also foresees the Bank of Canada to raise its rate to 4.5%, the UK to 4.25% and the EU up to 4%.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
2022-09-23 12:30:00
How to Trade After a News Release
How to Trade After a News Release
2022-09-21 11:00:00
US Dollar Rallies Further on President Putin’s Warning, Fed Decision in View
US Dollar Rallies Further on President Putin’s Warning, Fed Decision in View
2022-09-21 09:05:00
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Advertisement