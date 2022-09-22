Swiss National Bank Hikes by 75 Basis Points, EUR/CHF Pops Higher

Swiss National Bank, EURCHF Forecasts and Analysis

SNB hikes rates by an out-sized 75 basis points to 0.50%.

EUR/CHF rally on possible fx intervention.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) jacked up interest rates by 75 basis points today to take the official borrowing rate into positive territory for the first time in over a decade. Financial markets had fully priced in a 50bp increase with commentators leaning toward a three-quarters-of-a-percent-rise in recent days. The SNB said that they cannot rule out further rate increases, ‘to ensure price stability over the medium term’, while the central bank also said that it is ‘willing to be active in the foreign exchange market as necessary’.

The SNB now anticipates GDP growth of 2% this year, half a percentage point lower than at the last meeting. The central bank also noted that inflation, 3.5% in August, is likely to remain at an ‘elevated level’ for the time being.

The immediate reaction in the FX market saw the Swiss Franc weaken against the Euro with traders leaning on the central bank’s warning that it is willing to be active in the FX market. Traders with long memories will know not to bet against the SNB.

EUR/CHF One Minute Price Chart, September 22 2022

