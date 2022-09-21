S&P 500 Holds Onto Gains Ahead of Crucial FOMC Rate Decision

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed
2022-09-21 10:45:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Crude Oil Price Forecast: FOMC, Putin Speech, Inventory Data in Focus
2022-09-21 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21 05:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Holds Onto Gains Ahead of Crucial FOMC Rate Decision

S&P 500 Holds Onto Gains Ahead of Crucial FOMC Rate Decision

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

S&P 500, Federal Reserve - Talking Points

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equity benchmarks continue to hold their gains ahead of this afternoon’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision, with the S&P 500 trading higher by roughly 0.5%. Traders remain on edge as the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates while also releasing a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Markets are currently priced for a 0.75% rate hike, which will take the federal funds rate to a range of 3-3.25%. Markets are pricing an outside chance of a full 100 basis point hike, but that is certainly not consensus.

Risk assets are likely to be prone to volatility surrounding the statement release and press conference, as traders will need to digest the decision, a fresh SEP, and revised dot plots. The dot plot will be key, as it shows where FOMC members see interest rates in the months and years ahead. While not an “official” forecast, it offers a glimpse as to the potential future path of policy.

The last dot plot showed a 3.8% terminal rate for the FOMC, which is likely to be revised higher when the new dots come out. The repricing of Fed expectations could heighten interest rate volatility, which could then bleed into equity markets. Prior to the meeting, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed above 4% for the first time since 2007.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Chart

Chart created with TradingView

S&P 500 futures (ES) sit finely poised ahead of this afternoon’s FOMC policy decision, with resistance at 3900 limiting upside so far. In a previous note, I had indicated that price may remain rangebound between 3854 and fib resistance at 3902, which has played out nicely over the last few sessions. Given the significance of today’s risk event, ES may be prone to violent swings in the runup to 2 PM EST and the subsequent hours after. A dovish Powell could pump ES back up to trendline resistance, and if broken, potentially the key 3980 level. However, downside price action could usher in a flush to massive fib support at 3800 in the coming sessions. The stage is yours, Chair Powell.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX and FTSE Eke Out Gains in the Face of Risk-Off Sentiment, Downside Risks in Play
DAX and FTSE Eke Out Gains in the Face of Risk-Off Sentiment, Downside Risks in Play
2022-09-21 12:16:28
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
S&P 500 Volatility, Rising US Yields and Deepening Housing Recession Overshadowed by Fed Wait
S&P 500 Volatility, Rising US Yields and Deepening Housing Recession Overshadowed by Fed Wait
2022-09-20 04:00:07
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed