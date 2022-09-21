 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed
2022-09-21 10:45:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Crude Oil Price Forecast: FOMC, Putin Speech, Inventory Data in Focus
2022-09-21 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21 05:00:00
More View more
Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed

Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed

David Cottle, Analyst

Euro, EUR/USD, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, US Federal Reserve

  • The Euro is back on the ropes as Russia’s President announces military mobilization.
  • The Single currency was already pressured by expectations of a hawkish Fed.
  • Early September’s EUR/USD lows are holding, for now.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro has returned to early September’s lows below parity with the US Dollar on Wednesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to crush any lingering hope for an early end to conflict in Ukraine.

That hope had risen somewhat last week after widespread international disapproval of Russia’s actions, going far beyond its usual vocal critics in Europe and North America. However, Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization of the Russian army, to include the conscription of certain reservists. Russia also plans to hold referenda in eastern parts of Ukraine on their joining the Russian Federation. These are unlikely to find acceptance among the international community.

Putin’s belligerent speech concluded with a warning to the West that he was not bluffing when he says Moscow could use nuclear weapons in defense of its territory. His words have driven a flight into perceived haven assets on Wednesday, which has given the US Dollar a general lift. The market had been hunkered down to await the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, which is due after the European market close later in the day.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a full percentage point, with markets expecting more to come despite hope that, in the US at least, inflation may at least be coming under control. The European Union can look to no such succor as the war in Ukraine continues to boost energy and raw material prices across a continent still emerging economically from the Covid pandemic.

The European Central Bank has sounded more hawkish itself in recent weeks, but the overall market position is that the Fed retains by far the greater monetary firepower and leeway to deploy it. Signs that the war in Ukraine will be drawn out further can only strengthen this view

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Chart Prepared by David Cottle using TradingView

{{HOW_TO_TRADE_EURUSD}}

The 0.9909-0.98614 region which held Euro bears in check through the early days of September appears to be holding them again for moment, with little obvious appetite to push the single currency below the 0.99 psychological handle for very long. However, this is not likely to prove very durable in the face of a concerted downside test. However, given such a lack of fundamental support, a more hawkish Fed later in the session could well provide the impetus for just such a move. The powerful downtrend line from February 21 remains very much in place, and totally dominant. Indeed, it currently provides what’s likely to be very strong resistance way above the current market at 1.01351, and it’s very hard to see from where Euro bulls will find the will to even approach that anytime soon.

The downtrend itself is only a sharpening of the move lower in place since January 7.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% -32% 0%
Weekly 7% -16% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-By David Cottle For DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Recovery Emerges Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
USD/JPY Recovery Emerges Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2022-09-21 01:00:05
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Rate Hike
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Rate Hike
2022-09-20 21:30:10
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
2022-09-20 19:15:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish