News
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling, but EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY Retain Bullish Potential
2022-09-15 19:15:00
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Gains on Oil Bloodbath, Fed Rate Verdict Ahead
2022-09-15 18:00:41
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
News
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Gold Breaks Support, USDCNH Breaks Resistance but S&P 500 Circling Ahead of UofM
2022-09-16 03:30:00
News
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slams 1.15- Bears Near a Bigger Break?
2022-09-15 16:01:00
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
USD/JPY: Japan Posts Worst Single-Month Trade Deficit, FX Intervention Issues
2022-09-15 11:37:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese Data Helps Aussie Dollar Stay Afloat

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS &TALKING POINTS

  • Positive Chinese economic data bolsters AUD.
  • Michigan consumer sentiment in focus ahead of FOMC next week.
  • AUD/USD trading at key inflection point, 0.67 at risk.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD found some support on Friday after better than expected Chinese data (see economic calendar below). Although the slew of economic data prints began on the backfoot with a decline in housing prices, retails sales and industrial production helped foster AUD bids against a rallying USD. China being Australia’s primary importer of commodities allowed for the positive transfer through to the local currency. That being said, Australian-linked commodity prices are mostly in the red today leaving any upside on the AUD/USD pair attributed to Chinese data.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

The economic calendar is fairly light today with U.S. consumer sentiment dominating headlines. Estimates point to a fourth consecutive increase in sentiment which could extend USD upside as 100bps Federal Reserve rate hikes gain traction, leaving the Aussie vulnerable going into next weeks central bank themed week.

Long-term unless a marked turnaround in China transpires, the Aussie will remain under pressure as a ‘pro-growth’ currency particularly while the U.S. central bank continues its inflation fight with tighter monetary policy.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

audusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

aud/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action testing July swing lows at 0.6681 (yellow) while simultaneously testing falling wedge support (black). A confirmed close below wedge support could invalidate the traditional upside bias associated with the falling wedge and expose the Aussie to subsequent support zones. In addition, the psychological 0.6700handle is under threat making the current trading region a key area of confluence.

Looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), there may be a hint at bullish divergence but it is still too early to call. Bullish divergence shows higher lows on the RSI while price action exhibits lower lows often resulting in an upside reversal.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6824 (23.6% Fibonacci)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 0.6800

Key support levels:

  • 0.6700
  • 0.6681
  • 0.6600

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with76% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

AUD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 2% 2%
Weekly 32% -19% 14%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

